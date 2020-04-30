Is International Workers Day A Holiday And How Is It Celebrated Around The World?

Labour Day, Workers' Day, or May Day is one of the most common holidays celebrated all around the world across major countries. This day of celebration often arrives on May 1, however, the dates may vary depending on the country. The day is usually observed as a rest day for workers by usually giving them the day off.

Is International Workers Day a holiday?

May 1 is often observed as a labour day holiday in many parts of the world. This International Worker’s Day holiday is celebrated all around the world, mainly in European and Asian countries. However, compared to the other countries that celebrate the Labour Day holiday, the United States of America and Canada celebrate International Workers Day at a different time of the year.

How is International Workers Day celebrated?

Usually, this holiday to workers is given as an appreciation for their efforts to a particular company or firm. Several groups often take part in rallies or organise parades to promote workers’ rights. In Mexico primarily, the labour day holiday features a traditional rally demonstrated by many cities.

Labour Day holiday around the world

The May 1 holiday is celebrated and given in many countries as a way of appreciation. In China, the holiday was extended to 3 days during the 1990s. Eventually, the Chinese government made it a seven-day holiday by moving the weeks a bit further. During this time, many Chinese citizens got the time to travel and meet their loved ones. However, later on, the Chinese government reduced the holiday to one day but kept the three days intact as Chinese holidays. In the United Kingdom, a bank holiday was instituted in 1978 for the citizens and primarily the trade unionist to celebrate. The labour day holiday was held on a Monday to minimise damage to the business.

