Is Maharashtra Day A Holiday In Maharashtra? Know More About The Significance Of This Day

Maharashtra Day is one of the most important days in the state of Maharashtra. The day commemorates the emergence and forming of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. The day is commonly associated with political speeches, parades, and ceremonies in addition to various public and private events that celebrate the history and traditions belonging to the state of Maharashtra. However, the celebrations will be at a halt this year because of the pandemic. For the people wondering is Maharashtra Day a holiday in Maharashtra? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Maharashtra Day a holiday in Maharashtra?

Yes, Maharashtra Day is a public holiday which means on this day all the schools, offices, government sectors will remain shut. Colorful parades and speeches are a part of this day’s celebration and Shivaji Park in Dadar is usually the center of this celebration. However, this year because of the pandemic and the rising cases of COVID-19, the people are prohibited to carry out any sort of celebration like parades or social gatherings as per strict order according to the Central Government. Maharashtra Day celebrates the creation of the Marathi-speaking state in the country.

Brief History of Maharashtra Day

The States Reorganisation Act of the year 1956 defined boundaries for the states within the country according to the basis of different languages. The Bombay State was formed as the result of this act based on linguistic grounds. Several areas based on different languages were also formed. Some languages according to which several areas were formed are Kutchi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Konkani.

The Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti was then leading the movement to divide The Bombay state into two parts. One area being composed of people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi while the other speaking Marathi and Konkani. It took more than two decades and several resolutions were initiated to make this reform. As a result, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat was formed according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 by the Parliament of India on April 25, 1960. The act came into effect on May 1, 1960, and became an annual celebration.

