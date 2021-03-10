Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? See Details And Complete List Of Dry Days Here

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hindu mythology. The festival will be celebrated all over India on March 11, 2021. As the name suggests, Mahashivratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People worship the god of destruction and offer prayers to him at the festival. Unlike other Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri is celebrated at night time.

Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti converge and become one. In other words, Masculine and feminine energies combine together to balance the world on the day. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about is Mahashivratri a dry day? Many people have also been searching for terms on Google like ‘is today a dry day?’ For all the people who are confused about is today a dry day or is Mahashivratri a dry day, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Mahashivratri a dry day?

For all the people who are thinking about the answer to this question, the answer is Yes. As a token of respect to the religious and patriotic sentiments of the people in India, the government has declared several days of the year as dry days. On dry days, liquor shops stay closed. If some people want to stock up on their alcohol, they should do it today as the shops selling liquor will be closed tomorrow on Mahashivratri 2021. Here is a look at the complete dry days list 2021.

January

14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day

February

19 February, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

27 February, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (dry day in Delhi only)

March

8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

April

2 April, Friday: Good Friday

14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May

1 May, Saturday: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)

12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr

13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr

July

20 July, Tuesday: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)

24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)

August

10 August, Tuesday: Muharram

15 August, Sunday: Independence Day

30 August, Monday: Janmashtami

September

10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

19 September, Sunday: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

October

2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

8 October, Friday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

15 October, Friday: Dussehra

18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November

4 November, Thursday: Diwali

14 November, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi

19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Dry days in Delhi and Punjab)

December

25 December, Saturday: Christmas

