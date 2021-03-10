Is Mahashivratri A Dry Day? See Details And Complete List Of Dry Days Here

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hindu mythology. The festival will be celebrated all over India on March 11, 2021. As the name suggests, Mahashivratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People worship the god of destruction and offer prayers to him at the festival. Unlike other Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri is celebrated at night time.
Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti converge and become one. In other words, Masculine and feminine energies combine together to balance the world on the day. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about is Mahashivratri a dry day? Many people have also been searching for terms on Google like ‘is today a dry day?’ For all the people who are confused about is today a dry day or is Mahashivratri a dry day, here is everything you need to know about it.
Is Mahashivratri a dry day?
For all the people who are thinking about the answer to this question, the answer is Yes. As a token of respect to the religious and patriotic sentiments of the people in India, the government has declared several days of the year as dry days. On dry days, liquor shops stay closed. If some people want to stock up on their alcohol, they should do it today as the shops selling liquor will be closed tomorrow on Mahashivratri 2021. Here is a look at the complete dry days list 2021.
January
- 14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti
- 26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day
- 30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day
February
- 19 February, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti
- 27 February, Saturday: Guru Ravidas Jayanti (dry day in Delhi only)
March
- 8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
- 11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri
- 29 March, Monday: Holi
April
- 2 April, Friday: Good Friday
- 14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti
- 21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami
- 25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti
May
- 1 May, Saturday: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)
- 12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr
- 13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr
July
- 20 July, Tuesday: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)
- 24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)
August
- 10 August, Tuesday: Muharram
- 15 August, Sunday: Independence Day
- 30 August, Monday: Janmashtami
September
- 10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi
- 19 September, Sunday: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)
October
- 2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti
- 8 October, Friday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)
- 15 October, Friday: Dussehra
- 18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad
- 20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November
- 4 November, Thursday: Diwali
- 14 November, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi
- 19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
- 24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Dry days in Delhi and Punjab)
December
- 25 December, Saturday: Christmas
