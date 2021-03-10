Is Mahashivratri A Stock Market Holiday? See Details About The Festival Here

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals in Hindu mythology. As the name suggests the festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, Mahashivratri 2021 will be celebrated on March 11. Devotees of Lord Shiva will visit the temple and offer their prayers to the god of destruction. It is an annual festival as an honour to Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is considered as the occasion when the Shiva and Shakti converge and become one. Masculine and feminine energies combine together to balance the world on the day. A lot of industries and fields have a holiday at the festival. A lot of people have been wondering about the Mahashivratri stock market holiday today. Many people have been curious to know is Mahashivratri a stock market holiday? For all the people who are thinking about it, here is everything you need to know.

Is Mahashivratri a stock market Holiday?

For the people who are thinking about the answer to this question, yes. Mahashivratri 2021 is a stock market holiday. The festival is celebrated every year on Chaturdashi tithi of Falgun month. This year the day falls on March 11, 2021. It is also called the Great Night of Shiva. The festivals mark overcoming darkness and ignorance in one’s life and also in the world. Devotees perform puja and remember Lord Shiva by chanting prayers, fasting and meditating too. Several devotees of Lord Shiva also stay awake the whole night of the Mahashivratri and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, Mahashivratri is celebrated at night. The festival is known for its introspective focus, fasting, a meditation on Shiva, self-study, social harmony and an all-night vigil at Shiva temples by the devotees. The day usually falls in the month of February or March. The major celebrations include Jaagran while some devotees also meditate and do Yoga to mark the day. As a lot of people are wondering is Mahashivratri a stock market holiday today, here is a holidays list of the stock market for the year 2021.

Stock market holidays list 2021

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday

Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021, Sunday

Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): May 13, 2021, Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

