Is Mahavir Jayanti A Bank Holiday? Here's The Answer For It

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals among the Jain community and is celebrated grandly in India. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira. As per Jain mythology, Lord Mahavira is the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. In 2020, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 06. Many people wonder if Mahavir Jayanti is a bank holiday. Read ahead to know the answer-

Is Mahavir Jayanti a bank holiday?

Yes, Mahavir Jayanti is a bank holiday. This means that all schools, offices, and government sectors will be shut down on this day, officially. Lord Mahavir is worshipped by the Jain community. The sculpture of Lord Mahavir is washed by the people with fragranced oil and this denotes the purity of the Lord.

Devotees across India and the globe will visit Jain temples on this day. People also visit antique ancient spots, that are connected to Jainism. One of the renowned destinations to visit during Mahavir Jayanti is Gomateshwara. It is quite interesting to notice that many Jains also donate money or food to temples on this auspicious day.

A brief history of Mahavir

As per Swetambar community’s beliefs, Mahavira’s mother had 14 dreams, which were later interpreted by astrologers. According to them, all the dreams meant that Mahavira would either go on to become an emperor or a sage (Tirthankara). When Mahavira became 30 years old, he left his throne and family in search of the truth. He lived in exile for 12 years as an ascetic.

During this time, he preached non-violence and treated everyone with reverence. He got his name “Mahavira” after showing exceptional skills in controlling his senses. It is widely belied that when Mahavira was 72, he attained enlightenment (Nirvana).

