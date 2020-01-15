Is Makar Sankranti A Bank Holiday? Here Is A Detailed List Of States With Holidays

Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi is celebrated in the month of January every year. Across India, the festival is divided between two days, as in some parts of the country, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14, while it is celebrated on January 15, at the rest of the sections of the country. Amidst all the excitement of Makar Sankranti's celebration, one question which is on the minds of all the kite-flying enthusiasts is that "Is Makar Sankranti a bank holiday?"

Makar Sankranti, a bank holiday or not?

To mark the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad and the rest of Gujarat. In several other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati and Hyderabad where Uttarayaana Punyakaala (Makara Sankranti), Pongal, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja will be celebrated on January 15, banks will remain closed.

In Chennai, banks will remain closed for three days from January 15-17 on the account of various holidays. January 16 is celebrated as Thiruvalluvar Day while January 17th holiday is to mark Uzhavar Thirunal festival. Here is a list of all the states which have a holiday on Makar Sankranti and which do not have one:

Name of the states Bank Holiday (Yes/ No) Andaman and Nicobar No Andhra Pradesh Yes Arunachal Pradesh Yes Assam Yes Bihar No Chhattisgarh No Goa No Gujarat Yes (on January 14, 2020) Harayana No Himachal Pradesh No Jharkhand No Karnataka Yes Kerala No Madhya Pradesh No Maharashtra No Manipur No Meghalaya No Mizoram No Nagaland No Orissa No Punjab No Rajasthan No Sikkim No Tamil Nadu Yes Hyderabad Yes Tripura No Uttar Pradesh No Uttarakhand No West Bengal No

Makar Sankranti's holiday in schools and colleges is dependent on the respective school's and college's authorities. While, in terms of the banks too, some of the banks from the above list of states might stay shut and vice versa. It is advised to confirm with the bank's branch to be assured about the same.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash