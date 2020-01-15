The Debate
Is Makar Sankranti A Bank Holiday? Here Is A Detailed List Of States With Holidays

Festivals

"Is Makar Sankranti a bank holiday?" is a question who is bugging most of the Indians at the moment. Here is a list of states who have and don't have a holiday

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
is makar sankranti a bank holiday

Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi is celebrated in the month of January every year. Across India, the festival is divided between two days, as in some parts of the country, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14, while it is celebrated on January 15, at the rest of the sections of the country. Amidst all the excitement of Makar Sankranti's celebration, one question which is on the minds of all the kite-flying enthusiasts is that "Is Makar Sankranti a bank holiday?"

Makar Sankranti, a bank holiday or not?

To mark the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad and the rest of Gujarat. In several other cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati and Hyderabad where Uttarayaana Punyakaala (Makara Sankranti), Pongal, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja will be celebrated on January 15, banks will remain closed.

In Chennai, banks will remain closed for three days from January 15-17 on the account of various holidays. January 16 is celebrated as Thiruvalluvar Day while January 17th holiday is to mark Uzhavar Thirunal festival. Here is a list of all the states which have a holiday on Makar Sankranti and which do not have one:

Name of the states Bank Holiday (Yes/ No)
Andaman and Nicobar No
Andhra Pradesh Yes
Arunachal Pradesh Yes
Assam Yes
Bihar No
Chhattisgarh No
Goa No
Gujarat Yes (on January 14, 2020)
Harayana No
Himachal Pradesh No
Jharkhand No
Karnataka Yes
Kerala No
Madhya Pradesh No
Maharashtra No
Manipur No
Meghalaya No
Mizoram No
Nagaland No
Orissa No
Punjab No
Rajasthan No
Sikkim No
Tamil Nadu Yes
Hyderabad Yes
Tripura No
Uttar Pradesh No
Uttarakhand No
West Bengal No

Makar Sankranti's holiday in schools and colleges is dependent on the respective school's and college's authorities. While, in terms of the banks too, some of the banks from the above list of states might stay shut and vice versa. It is advised to confirm with the bank's branch to be assured about the same.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash

Published:
