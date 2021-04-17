Is Patriot's Day A Federal Holiday In USA? Know All Details About This Special Occasion

Patriot’s Day in US is celebrated on April 19 every year. The holiday memorializes the 246th anniversary of the opening battles of the American Revolution at the Lexington and Concord. The battles were fought near Boston in the year 1775 as a part of the country’s revolution. The day was proclaimed in 1894 by the governor, Greenhalge, replacing the Fast Day which was observed as a public holiday. However, many citizens consider Patriot's day a federal holiday. Here we have got a detailed explanation of the Patriot's day holiday.

Is Patriot's Day a federal holiday in USA?

According to Masslive, Patriot’s Day is a state holiday and not a federal holiday, in Massachusetts, Maine, (which was initially a part of the Bay State until the early 19th century). Patriot’s day is also observed in Wisconsin, Connecticut and North Dakota. Even though Wisconsin’s citizens remember the militia, it is not a holiday in the state. Meanwhile, the day is currently being encouraged to celebrate this anniversary in Florida, but it is not a holiday in that state as well.

Since it is not a federal holiday, schools and businesses remain open in observance of the anniversary, although often memorial ceremonies for the 2,977 victims are held in the state. One of the common ways of paying tribute is re-enactments, along with the Boston Marathon (since 1897) on the day each year. The average number of entries is 20,000 for the marathon. The battle re-enactments take place at Lexington Green and at the Old North Bridge. Many people also participate in costume parades, flag risings, ringing the bell that warned the minutemen, road races, sporting events and attending concerts.

However, according to the reports, the Lexington Battle Reenactment is conducted virtually this year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with events such as Patriot’s Day on Parade. It is an online video presentation on their official website. The Boston Marathon, too, is postponed and will be held on October 11, 2021. In the year 2020, the marathon was cancelled. The Boston Red Sox game will be having their traditional home game held in the late morning.

Upcoming holidays list in USA 2021