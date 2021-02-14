Is Presidents' Day A Federal Holiday? Know All About Its History And More

Presidents' Day, officially known as Washington’s Birthday, in the United States is a federal holiday (third Monday of February) popularly recognized as honouring the former US presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Presidents' Day will be celebrated on Monday, February 15, 2021. The holiday is used to reflect on America’s first president’s life and work in the office. People remember and cherish the values imparted to them by George Washington. Read on to find out more about the Presidents' Day.

When is Presidents' Day 2021?

Presidents' Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of February, this time, it falls on February 15. All the presidents in American history are remembered and honoured for their exemplary work. Contrary to popular belief, this day is not a national holiday like the 4th of July. During this day Most government offices and public schools will be closed and it is a postal holiday, so there will be no mail deliveries on Presidents' Day.

History of Presidents' Day

According to Britannica, the origin of Presidents' Day lies in the 1880s, when the birthday of George Washington—commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and the first president of the United States—was first celebrated as a federal holiday. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved a number of federal holidays to Mondays.

The change was designed to schedule certain holidays so that workers had a number of long weekends throughout the year, but it has been opposed by those who believe that these holidays should be celebrated on the dates they actually commemorate. During debate on the bill, it was proposed that Washington’s Birthday should be renamed Presidents' Day to honour the birthdays of both Washington (February 22) and Lincoln (February 12).

Although Abraham Lincoln’s birthday was celebrated in many states, it was never an official federal holiday. Following much discussion, Congress rejected the name change. After the bill went into effect in 1971, however, Presidents' Day became the commonly accepted name, due in part to retailers’ use of that name to promote sales and the holiday’s proximity to Lincoln’s birthday. Presidents' Day is usually marked by public ceremonies in Washington D.C., and throughout the country.

More Trivia on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a granite sculpture that is located in the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota. Sculpted by Danish-American Gutzon Borglum and his son, Lincoln Borglum, the side of the mountain features 18-meter (60-foot) sculptures of the heads of four United States presidents from left to right: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. These four Presidents were chosen for this monumental sculpture for the following reasons:

George Washington – He was the first president and represents the foundation of American democracy.

– He was the first president and represents the foundation of American democracy. Thomas Jefferson – With the Louisiana Purchase, he greatly expanded the nation. He was also the author of the Declaration of Independence.

– With the Louisiana Purchase, he greatly expanded the nation. He was also the author of the Declaration of Independence. Theodore Roosevelt – He not only represents the industrial development of the nation but was also widely known for conservation efforts.

– He not only represents the industrial development of the nation but was also widely known for conservation efforts. Abraham Lincoln – As the president during the US Civil War, he represents the preservation of the nation above all costs.

