Is Raksha Bandhan A Bank Holiday? Read To Find Out If Banks Will Be Open On This Day

Raksha Bandhan is regarded as one of the holiest festivals of the Hindu religion. It falls in the month of Shravana of the Hindu calendar. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3. Raksha Bandhan honours the precious bond shared between brothers and sisters. For those wondering if banks are working on this day, continue reading to find out your answer.

Is Raksha Bandhan a bank holiday?

According to the guidelines laid by the Reserve Bank of India, banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state. In the month of August, there are no major public holidays barring Independence Day on August 15, when banks all across the country will not be working. However, there are several religious festivals around the corner like Raksha Bandhan which may or may not be a bank holiday.

Raksha Bandhan is not a gazetted holiday. According to RBI, banks will remain closed in cities like Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Lucknow. Check out the full list of bank holidays in the month of August here:

August 1: Bakrid

August 2: Sunday

August 3: Raksha Bandhan

August 8: Second Saturday

August 9: Sunday

August 11: Sri Krishna Janmastami.

August 13: Patriot’s Day.

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Sunday

August 21: Teej.

August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi.

August 29: Karma Puja/Ashura.

August 30: Moharram

August 31: Indra Yatra and TiruOnam

Raksha Bandhan celebration

On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread on the wrists of their brothers. The thread serves as the symbol of shield and protection. After the ritual is performed, brothers promise to look after their sisters and safeguard them from every obstacle.

Here are the Muhurat timings for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2020:

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date: August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan 2020 Rakhi tying ceremony timing: 09:28 am to 09:17 pm

Aparahan Muhurat: 01:48 PM to 04:29 PM

Purnima Tithi begins at 09:28 PM on 2nd August

Purnima Tithi Ends at 09:28 PM on 3rd August

Bhadra: Over before sunrise

