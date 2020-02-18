Is Today A Dry Day On The Occasion Of Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti? Here's The Answer

Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. These days are generally fixed to honour some event or some person who has been of remarkable importance to society. Dry days include certain public holidays like national holidays and important religious days. However, the dry days differ from state to state. There are few states in the country that are dry throughout and are also known by the name of dry states.

Is Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti a dry day?

This holiday is observed as a dry day in most states in the country. Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti is observed as an optional holiday, depending on the employer. Some employment firms grant leaves to their employees on this day; however, most offices and business remain open.

Significance of this event

Swami Saraswati Dayanand was a philosopher and a social leader who formed the Arya Samaj. This was looked upon as a reformist movement for the Vedic Dharma. He is regarded as the first individual to give the call for Swaraj in 1876. This call inspired and was later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak. He was born on February 12 1824 and a nationwide dry day is observed on various days depending on the state.

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity in these at all.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

License is needed to sell alcohol and, in some particular states, one also needs a license to consume it. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may also need a license to sell alcohol to tourists otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

