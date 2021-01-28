Is Thaipusam A Public Holiday In Tamil Nadu? Holiday List 2021 In Tamil Nadu

Thaipusam festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu with utmost devotion and grandeur. On this day, devout Hindus visit the temple of Lord Murugan with milk, fruits and flowers to worship him and seek his blessings. This year, Thaipusam festival will be celebrated in Tamil Nadu on 28th January 2020, Thursday.

The main question - is Thaipusam a public holiday in Tamil Nadu? If you want to know if 28th January will be declared as a holiday in Tamil Nadu, read this article till the end.

Also read: In Tamil Nadu, Jan 28 'Thaipusam' To Be A Holiday; CM EPS Wants It Added To State Holidays

Is Thaipusam a public holiday in Tamil Nadu?

Thaipusam is a famous auspicious festival among all the people of Tamil origin. Hence, this day becomes a day of celebration in Tamil Nadu. Fortunately, the holiday list 2021 in Tamil Nadu will have Thaipusam as a state holiday.

The chief minister Edappadu K Palaniswami released a press notification on 5th January 2020 on the official website of Tamil Nadu Government. He declared Thaipusam 2021 public holiday on 28th January. He also stated that this would become an official holiday for the state for the coming years too. The CM also said that he came to know how widely Thaipusam is celebrated in India and even in countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, and Indonesia. He further revealed that he has understood the immense devotion and belief associated with this festival and has granted the request of declaring Thaipusam 2021 public holiday.

Also read: Cannes Film Festival Postponed From May To July 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Holidays list 2021

In 2022, Tamil Nadu has a total of 23 holidays in the holiday list 2021. The list includes public holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, May Day and other religious holidays like Uzhavar Thirunal, Good Friday, Id Ul Fitar, Vijaya Dashami, etc.

Also read: Man United Stunned By Sheffield; Tuchel's Chelsea Draws 0-0

Story behind Thaipusam

Thaipusam festival is related to Lord Murugan or Kartikeya. According to Puranas, once an evil asur called Soorpadaman conquered heaven and took all the devas or gods as his hostage. The gods prayed to Lord Shiva in Goddess Parvati to get them rescued.

It is believed that the devas fell because they did not have any capable leader. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati gave birth to their son Murugan who was believed to be the slayer of Soorpadaman. Lord Murugan was given a sacred veil infused with the power of goddess Parvati. Murugan fought with the asuras and killed Soorpadaman with that holy spear.

Also read: US: DHS Issues Terrorism Alert To Prevent Potential Domestic Attacks Post Inauguration

On this day people celebrate the victory of Lord Murugan and perform religious rituals like Lavadi attam and also offer the god prayers and offerings.