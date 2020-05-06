Is Today A Bank Holiday On Account Of Buddha Purnima 2020? Find Out To Know

Buddha Purnima is an annual festival of the Buddhist community which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha. While the Buddhist community commemorates the day as Gautam Buddha Jayanti, Hindus celebrate the day as Buddha Purnima 2020. Buddha Purnima 2020 will be celebrated this year with utmost devotion on May 7, 2020. Read on to know if it is a bank holiday due to the festival of Buddha Purnima.

Also Read: World Asthma Day Quotes That You Can Share to Spread Awareness

Is today a bank holiday for Buddha Purnima 2020?

However, for those who want to know that is today a bank holiday due to Buddha Purnima 2020, this year, the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Goa and Assam will be observing a bank holiday. The banks will be remained closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020. Buddha Purnima lies in the time of Vaisakh and falls in the month of May.

Also Read: Maharashtra Day Status In Marathi To Update Your WhatsApp

Buddha Purnima holiday is celebrated by embracing the teachings of Gautam Buddha

Buddha Purnima holiday has the people embrace the teachings of Gautam Buddha such as ahimsa, compassion and devotion. Buddhism symbolizes peace, harmony and non-violence. Many people celebrate the day by donning white attires. Buddha Purnima holiday also has people preparing dishes like kheer at home while the non-vegetarian dishes are kept at bay. Here are some devotional quotes which will signify the importance of the Buddha Purnima holiday.

Also Read: World Press Freedom Day Theme 2020: All You Need To Know About It

Buddha Purnima teachings which lay down the importance of Gautam Buddha's teachings

Let us be grateful for who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2020!

May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment! Happy Buddha Jayanti to you.

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family!

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of our lives and guide us, always. Warm wishes to you on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth. - Buddha

The mind is everything. What you think you become - Buddha

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. - Buddha

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.- Buddha

Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule. -Buddha

Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely. -Buddha

Neither fire nor wind, birth nor death can erase our good deeds.-Buddha

Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared. - Buddha

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. - Buddha

Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship. - Buddha