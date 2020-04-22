Ishti 2020: Learn About Significance Of The Event In The Hindu Calendar

Ishti is a very significant event according to the Hindu calendar. Ishti is a series of offerings that are provided to various deities. It will be celebrated this year on the 23rd of April, which comes on Thursday. With all that said now, here is all one needs to know about Ishti 2020.

Ishti significance

Ishti is one of the significant events according to the Hindu calendar. The event is celebrated by followers of Hinduism, especially by the followers of Vaishnava Sampradaya. The followers celebrate the event by performing Yajna on the day of Ishti.

There are a lot of confusions regarding Ishti and Anvadhan, which are two different events in the Hindu calendar. People often confuse the two events and believe the two significant days to be one. There are several points of view on observing the events, that is, Ishti and Anvadhan, which creates some doubts amongst the observers. There are two significant events according to the Hindu calendar. One is Ishti and the other is Anvadhan and the two are connected to each other with the rituals that devotees perform.

Anvadhan is observed before Ishti. On the day of Anvadhan, followers of Hinduism observe a fast all day long. And on the day of Ishti, followers perform Yajna. For this month, Anvadhan event will be observed on the 22nd of April, which is a Wednesday. Ishti, the other significant event, will be observed on the 23rd of April, which is on Thursday.

The two significant events, Anvadhan and Ishti, begin at 05:37 am on the 22nd of April. The event concludes on the 23rd of April, which is a Thursday. There are other widely accepted dates of the two significant events that are applicable to the followers of Hinduism.

