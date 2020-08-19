Islamic New Year In UAE 2020: Celebrations With A Long Weekend & Prayer Meets At Home

The Islamic New Year 2020 will be celebrated between the evening of August 23 and August 24, 2020. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a public and bank holiday have been officially announced for the citizens while various cities gear up for the special day. A few intimate prayer meets are organised by various religious bodies across UAE mosques. However, a few events might get cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Islamic New Year in UAE 2020

Islamic New year or Hijri is generally celebrated across the world with prayers and religious meet. Most people gather and offer prayers in unison on this special day instead of having a huge celebration marking the new year. A few sections of the community also fast on this day while a few others believe in celebrating the new beginning with family and loved ones while being thankful for what is provided.

The United Arab Emirates has declared a public and bank holiday on August 23, Sunday, making it a long weekend for the residents. A few places like Sharjah have announced free parking facilities in most spaces across the city. Abu Dhabi has also decided to wave off parking charges in various places across the city. Most religious gatherings and prayer meets for Islamic New Year 2020 will be held back due to the pandemic.

The Islamic New Year is also called Hijri and is followed by the Muharram, which is the first month of the year according to the Islamic calendar. The calendar is based on a lunar year and has 12 months but only 354 days. On this day, in 622 AD, Prophet Mohammed migrated from Mecca to Medina, which was then called Yathrib. This migration between the two cities is called Hijra in Arabic. Mecca and Medina are situated in Saudi Arabia and are the holiest places according to the Quran.

Read IPL 2020 In UAE 'one Big Party That Everyone Needs In War-like Times': Ravi Shastri

Also read UAE Connects Its New Nuclear Power Plant To Electrical Grid

Happy Hijri new year 2020 messages

“Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring a lot of peace, prosperity & happiness to the world. May Allah protect us.”

“I pray for you and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year!”

As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.”

Read UAE FM Al Nahyan Meets German FM Maas In Abu Dhabi

Also read Pilgrims Perform Last Rites Of Islamic Hajj In Mecca

Image Courtesy: Canva