Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

In Hindu culture, Jagannath Rath Yatra holds immense significance which is organised from the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The day is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar i.e., the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. Lord Jagannath is worshipped during this festival along with his elder brother Balbhadra (Balaram) and sister Subhadra. For the deities' yatra, a neem tree-structured, three giant wooden chariots are made.

The Yatra symbolises harmony, brotherhood and unity. Here are some Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 and Jagannath Rath Yatra messages for you to share with your friends and close ones.

Jagannath Rath Yatra quotes

"Hard times shall come to an end once you devote yourself to the prayers of the supreme authority. Krishna loves all and cares for all. Happy Rath Yatra"

"Forget the temporary pain, the blessings of the supreme lord shall remain with you forever in the pursuit of life. Celebrate the day and pray hard"

"If you have faith, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals. Pray with all your heart to Lord Krishna and get all that you deserve in life. Happy Rath Yatra! Enjoy, Pray and Love"

"May Lord Jagannath showers you with all the love lavishly and you be surrounded with a lot of energy and intensity along with harmonious relations. Have a great Rath yatra, Jai Jagannath!"

"The more faith you have in God, the less pain you shall feel while pulling the Rath. Invest your power in God and get back all the blessings"

"Dear devotee, may your hard efforts to serve the Lord and pull his chariot come off well. I truly hope you are showered with all that you need"

Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations

Lord Jagannath is taken to the Gundicha Mata temple to rest for 7 days on the Rath Yatra. And the return journey marks the celebration of the festival.

According to religious beliefs, a devotee who particip[ated to pull the chariot will be free of all the sins and attain salvation after death.

It's a ten-day celebration and on the tenth day, all three deities come to their place and sit in the temple.

(Image credit: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK)