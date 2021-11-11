Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti Wishes, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Celebrated on the 7th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu month of Kartika, Jalaram Jayant marks the Hindu saint Jalaram Bapa's birth anniversary. Mainly worshipped in Gujarat, his sayings and miracles have reached and widely observed throughout the country. The auspicious occasion of Jalaram Jayanti is celebrated especially in Jalaram temples. The temples arrange food for the poor people by donating garments, books, natural products, and others.

Devotees of the Hindu saint often visit Virpur, where he was born and serve poor people with food, garments, and other things, without accepting any donations. On the occasion of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti, here is a list of quotes and wishes you can use to send your loved ones and keep them as your Whatsapp and Facebook status.

Jalaram Jayanti wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Image: Twitter/@thakkar_sameet