Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti Wishes, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Mainly worshipped in the state of Gujarat, Jalaram Jayanti is dedicated to the Hindu saint and a devotee of God Rama Jalaram Bapa also called Bapa.

Image: Twitter/@thakkar_sameet


Celebrated on the 7th day of Shukla paksha of the Hindu month of Kartika, Jalaram Jayant marks the Hindu saint Jalaram Bapa's birth anniversary. Mainly worshipped in Gujarat, his sayings and miracles have reached and widely observed throughout the country. The auspicious occasion of Jalaram Jayanti is celebrated especially in Jalaram temples. The temples arrange food for the poor people by donating garments, books, natural products, and others.

Devotees of the Hindu saint often visit Virpur, where he was born and serve poor people with food, garments, and other things, without accepting any donations. On the occasion of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti, here is a list of quotes and wishes you can use to send your loved ones and keep them as your Whatsapp and Facebook status. 

Jalaram Jayanti wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

  1. Jalaram Bapa’s good deeds, We will always show you the way, With the knowledge of Master Everyone will be spoiled.

  2. Jalaram Bapa is an unutterable sigh, planted in the depths of the soul, My con Jaliyan God is always right.

  3. On the pious occasion of Jalaram Jayanti, let us all take inspiration from her to devote ourselves to bhakti of Almighty.

  4. On the auspicious occasion of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti, I wish you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life.

  5. Very holy is the Virpur village where Jalaram Bapa is showering his holy blessings to all the people.

  6. Dedicate yourself to the rituals and prayers, not to the food. Have a good time partying, not eating. Wish you all the best on this holy occasion of Jalaram Jayanti!

  7. May the teaching of the Jalaram Bapa reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness & prosperity! 

  8. Jalaram Jayanti is a pious occasion to start anything new, Let us celebrate this occasion with new thoughts, new hopes, and new opportunities. Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.

  9. Hath Ma che Lakdi,Ne Mathe Cje Paghdi, Bhukhya Dhukhya Ne Bhakhari Aeva Bapa Jay Jalaram. Happy Jalaram Jayanti.

  10. On the day of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti Hope, you will get success in your work and life, and may God fulfill your all wish. Wish you Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.

