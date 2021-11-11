Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Happy Jalaram Jayanti Images, Status, GIFs, And Video Download

Jalaram Bapa's birth anniversary is marked on the 7th day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik as Jalaram Jayanti. His teachings and miracles have spread across India and other countries as well. Therefore, a special day has been dedicated to him, which is called Jalaram Jayanti. This year, Jalaram Jayanti will be observed on November 11, Thursday. On the festival, Jalaram temples arrange to help the poor by donating garments, natural products, books and other things that they may need. They also recount the tales of Jalaram Bapa, who extended a helping hand to individuals who were struck by a food emergency. Here are some unique ways in which you can wish your near and dear ones on the occasion of Jalaram Jayanti, with images and creative videos.

