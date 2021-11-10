Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Happy Jalaram Jayanti Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Status And Images

Jalaram Bapa's birth anniversary is marked on the 7th day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik as Jalaram Jayanti. It usually falls on the seventh day of Diwali and many devotees are served meals as prasad. Heaps of fans visit Virpur to go to Shree Jalaram Bapa's temple. Jalaram temples arrange help for the poor people by donating garments, books, natural products, and others. They also review the tales of Jalaram Bapa, who buckled down for the individuals who were struck by the awful food emergency. As we celebrate the special day, here we have collected some Jalaram Bapa quotes, wishes, images, and statuses for social media.

Jalaram Jayanti wishes, quotes, images, status

Jalaram Jayanti Wishes

Let’s go to Virpur, Let’s go to the way of spreading love and happiness. Wishing you Happy Jalaram Jayanti!

Jalaram Bapa’s good deeds, We will always show you the way, With the knowledge of Master Everyone will be spoiled.

Jalaram Jayanti is a pious occasion to start anything new, Let us celebrate this occasion with new thoughts, new hopes, and new opportunities. Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.

May Jalaram Bapa shower all the blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Jalaram Jayanti!

Jalaram Bapa is an unutterable sigh, planted in the depths of the soul, My con Jaliyan God is always right. Happy Jalaram Jayanti.

On the pious occasion of Jalaram Jayanti, let us all take inspiration from her to devote ourselves to bhakti of Almighty.

Jalaram Bapa Quotes

May this Jalaram Jayanti brings happiness, love, and success to your life. Wish you Happy Jalaram Jayanti.

Ram Nam Me Lin Hai, Dekhat Sab Me Ram, Ta Ke Pad Vandan Karu, Shree Jay Jay Jay Jalaram Bapa.

On the auspicious occasion of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti, I wish you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Jalaram Jayanti to you.

Jalaram Jayanti Status

Very holy is the Virpur village where Jalaram Bapa is showering his holy blessings to all the people. Happy Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.

Hath Ma che Lakdi,Ne Mathe Cje Paghdi, Bhukhya Dhukhya Ne Bhakhari Aeva Bapa Jay Jalaram. Happy Jalaram Jayanti.

Dedicate yourself to the rituals and prayers, not to the food. Have a good time partying, not eating. Wish you all the best on this holy occasion of Jalaram Jayanti!

Today is Jalaram Jayanti, spread love all around you and say, everybody. A Very Happy Jalaram Jayanti.

May the teaching of the Jalaram Bapa reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness & prosperity! Warm wishes to you on the Jalaram Jayanti!

On the day of Jalaram Bapa Jayanti Hope, you will get success in your work and life, and may God fulfil your all wish. Wish you Jalaram Bapa Jayanti.

Jalaram Jayanti Images

(Image: Twitter/@mpparimal)