Jalaram Jayanti 2021: Happy Jalaram Jayanti Wishes, Greetings And Images In Gujarati

As we celebrate the special day, here we've curated a list of Jalaram Jayanti wishes in Gujarati along with Jalaram Jayanti images, and social media status.

Jalaram Jayanti

Image: Twitter/@thakkar_sameet


Jalaram Bapa, also fondly called Bapa, is mainly worshipped in the state of Gujarat. The Hindu saint and a devotee of God Rama, his sayings and miracles are spread throughout India and other countries. Thus, a special day has been dedicated to him, also referred to as Jalaram Jayanti, which is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year, the day will be observed on November 11. 

Jalaram Jayanti is celebrated throughout India and abroad and especially in Jalaram temples. Many devotees visit Virpur, the place where he was born, and serve poor people with food, garments, and other things, without accepting any donations. As we celebrate the special day, here we've curated a list of Jalaram Jayanti wishes in Gujarati along with Jalaram Jayanti images, and social media status.

Happy Jalaram Jayanti Wishes in Gujarati

પરમ પુજ્ય સંત શિરોમણી જલારામ બાપા ની ૨૨૨ મી જન્મ જયંતિ નિમિત્તે આપને તેમજ આપના પરિવાર ને ખૂબ ખૂબ શુભેચ્છાઓ.
પુજ્ય જલારામ બાપા આપની તમામ મનોકામના પુર્ણ કરે તેવી પ્રાર્થના.
॥ જય જલારામ ॥

જન્મ દિવસ ની ખુબ ખુબ શુભેચ્છા જલારામ બાપા તમારી બધી જ ઇચ્છાઓ પૂરી કરે તેવી બાપા પાસે પ્રાર્થના
🙏 જય જલારામ🙏

જલારામ જયંતિ એ બાપાના આશીર્વાદ મળે એવી શુભકામના.
નીકળ્યા છે બાપા ભક્તોને મળવા ગામે ગામ,
અજાણ્યા ને પણ કરજો જય જલારામ.
જય જલારામ.

ધન્ય હશે એ કુળ જયા લીધો અવતાર,
ધન્ય હશે એ કુખ માતાની જયા જનમ લીધો,
ધન્ય હશે એ રજ ભુમી વિરપુર ધામ, જયા પગલા પડયા તમારા,
ભુખ્યા ને ભોજન આપનાર જલારામ બાપા,
તમને વંદન કરુ વારંવાર

Jalaram Jayanti Status

જન સેવા એ જ પ્રભુ સેવા ના મંત્રને
પોતાના જીવનમાં ચરિતાર્થ કરનાર
જલારામ બાપનું જીવનકર્મ અને સેવાકીય પ્રવુતિ
જ તેમની સાધના હતી
જય જલારામ

હાથમાં છે લાકડી,
ને માથે છે પાઘડી,
ભૂખ્યા દુખ્યા ને ભાખરી,
એવા બાપા જય જલારામ

Jalaram Jayanti Greetings

દુઃખમાં દિલડાને આવી હસાવતો,
ખાડાને ટેકરથી એમને બચાવતો,
હ રે કોઈના ન અટકે કામ...
એના ચરણોમાં ઠારવાનું ઠામ
બાપલીયો વિરપુરનો જય જય જલારામ.

અમે આવા અનેક મંદિર જોયા...
જ્યાં ટીકીટથી દર્શન થતાં
વિશ્વ માં હાજરા હાજર છે.
વીરપુર કે જ્યાં પૈસા ના લેવાતા
જય જલારામ

Jalaram Jayanti Images

