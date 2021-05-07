Jamat Ul Vida 2021: Wishes, Greetings In Hindi To Share With Your Loved Ones

The auspicious occasion of Jamat Ul-Vida falls on Friday, May 7 this year. According to Islamic culture, Friday is believed to be the most important of the seven days of the week. And in the holy month of Ramadan, the day holds even greater importance, thereby earning the term of the second holiest day of the Ramadan month. Jamat Ul Vida celebrations include gathering in the mosques to offer prayers to the almighty God, reciting the Holy Quran with family, keeping homely events, etc. Since it's difficult to follow celebrations this year with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, it is advised to take the virtual route to celebrate this auspicious day. Here are some Jamat ul Vida wishes in Hindi that you can forward to your family and friends on the occasion to keep up the festivities.

Jamat Ul Vida Wishes in Hindi

दिए जलते और जगमगाते रहें,

हम आपको इसी तरह याद आते रहें,

जब तक ज़िंदगी है ये दुआ है हमारी,

आप ईद के चाँद की तरह जगमगाते रहें।

कोई इतना चाहे हमें तो बताना,

कोई तुम्हारी फ़िक्र करे तो बताना,

ईद मुबारक तो हर कोई कह देगा,

कोई हमारे अंदाज़ में कहे तो बताना।

हर ख्वाहिश हो मंजूर-ए-खुदा,

मिले हर कदम पर रज़ा-ए-खुदा,

फ़ना हो लब्ज़-ए-ग़म यही हैं दुआ,

बरसती रहे सदा रहमत-ए-खुदा।

आपके चेहरे पे हँसी सदा रहे

मेरा हर लफ्ज़ आपके लिए दुआ रहे

ज़िन्दगी मैं पाओ ख़ुशी हर क़दम पर

दूर आपसे दुनिया का हर गम सदा रहे..!!

चुपके से चांद की रोशनी छु जाए आपको,

धीरे से ये हवा कुछ कह जाए आपको,

दिल से जो चाहते हो मांग लो खुदा से

हम दुआ करते हैं मिल जाए आपको,

आपको ईद मुबारक।

जिसका दिल खुदा के खौफ से खाली हो

उसका घर कभी रहमत से नहीं भर सकता

जो नसीब में है वो चल कर भी आएगा

जो नसीब में नहीं है वो आकर भी चला जाएगा।

"Jamat Ul-Vida" ka din hai, har tarf hai gehma gehmi

Aana chahoon jo tere pass to aaon kese

Meri har saans amanat hai teri yaadon ki

Toot ke is se zeyada tujhe chahoon kese

Happy Jamat Ul Vida wishes 2021!

Alwida Alwida Mah-e-Ramzan Ya Allah Hum Ne Jo Rozay Rakhay, Jo Ebadatain Ki Aur Jo Namazain Parhin, Ya Allah Qabool Karna. Aur Jo Hum Se Galatiyan Huen, Ya Allah Unhe Darguzar Kar Dena, Aur Hum Sab Ko Mauf Kar Dena, Hum Sab Ki Qayamat Ke Din Maghfirat Farmana!!Ameen.

Gul Ne Gulshan Men Gulaab Beja Hai.Sitaroon Ney Asman Se Slaam Beja Hai.Mubarik Sub Ko EID Ka Chand Hum Ne Aap Sab Ko Yeh Pegham Advance Behja He. Jamat ul vida 2021 Mubarak ho.

Ghairon Mein Hain Jo Shad Unhe Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak

Jinko Nhi Ham Yaad Unhein Jamat Ul-Vida

Mubarak Masoom Sy Armano Ki Masoom Si Duniya

Jo Kr Gaye Barbaad Unhein Jamat Ul-Vida... Happy Jamat Ul Vida wishes 2021!

Nazar Ka Chain Dil Ka Soror Hote Hain

Kuch Ase Log Jahan Main Zaror Hote Hain

Sada Chamakta Rahe In Ki EID Ka Tehwar

Kareeb Reh Ke Bhi Jo Dil Se Dor Hote Hain

Happy Jamat Ul Vida wishes 2021!

Waqt Hai Dua Ka Khuda Se Main Dua Karu

Maangu Kya Khuda Se Aur Main

Diya Jo Khuda Ne Shukrana Uska Ada Karu

Happy Jamat Ul Vida wishes 2021!

