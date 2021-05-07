Jamat Ul Vida Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones Before The Holy Ramadan Month Ends

Muslims all over the world dedicate themselves to the study of scriptures and worship of Allah during the holy month of Ramadan. The last Friday falling in the month of Ramadan is considered as an auspicious day. The followers of Islam send each other Jamat Ul Vida quotes, wishes and images to celebrate the day. So here are some Jamat ul Vida wishes and Jamat Ul Vida images to share with your loved ones.

Wishing you & your family health, wealth, and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and future.

As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts, and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.

That the best day that the sun rises upon is the day of Jummah (Friday) – Prophet Muhammad.

May the celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jamat Ul Vida 2021 to you.

Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you.

Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jumat Ul-Vida. Let us make the most of this last Friday of this holy month by thanking Allah for all his blessingsThe celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida are incomplete without seeking forgiveness for our sins and by offering our heartfelt prayers to Allah. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak to all.

Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you and your loved ones. May you celebrate this special occasion together by offering prayers to Allah.

Ya Allah our sins are so many but your mercy is limitless please forgive us you are the greatest forgiver you love to forgive please forgive me, my parents, my family and the whole Muslim Ummah past & present.

Ghairon Mein Hain Jo Shad Unhe Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.... Jinko Nhi Ham Yaad Unhein Jamat Ul-Vida....Mubarak Masoom Sy Armano Ki Masoom Si Duniya...... Jo Kr Gaye Barbaad Unhein Jamat Ul-Vida ....Mubarak..!!!

