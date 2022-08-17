Janmashtami 2022: From Makhan To Peacock Feathers, Bring THESE Items Home For Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is the day that is celebrated in honour of lord Krishna. The day marks the birth of Krishna who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. As per various mythological stories, Devki and Vasudeva's son Krishna was born on the eighth day of the fortnight during the Indian calendar month of Bhadrapada. Thus, this day is called Krishna Janmashtami.

On this day, Hindus observe a fast and pray to Lord Krishna to seek his blessings. As the festival is around the corner, here we bring you the list of things that one must bring home to celebrate Janmashtami.

Things to bring home on Janmashtami 2022

Peacock feather

Lord Krishna was very fond of peacock feathers as in most of his idols and images his crown is adorned with peacock feathers. Moreover, as per Vastu Shastra, the peacock is said to bring positive energy. Thus, it's very auspicious to bring peacock feathers home on this occasion.

Flute

It is believed that Lord Krishna always used to carry his flute wherever he used to go that is why he was referred to as Murlidhar, Bansiwale, Banshidhar, Basuri Wale, and Bansi Bajaiya. Krishna's depiction in pictures is incomplete without his flute. Therefore, on the day of Janmashtami, one must bring a small wooden or silver flute for the deity.

Idol of Cow

As per our Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna used to spend most of his time with his cows and he was very fond of them. So to worship Krishna, you can also keep an idol of a cow beside him.

Butter (Makhan) and other sweets

Lord Krishna is widely called as Makhan Chor as he used to steal makhan and mishri (rock sugar) from his neighbourhood. He used to love Makhan and that is why Makhan-Mishri is offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

Vaijayanti Garland

As per the rituals, Lord Krishna is worshipped with a Vaijayanti Garland. Therefore, on the day of Janmashtami, one should offer a Vaijayanti garland to the lord.

Image: Shutterstock