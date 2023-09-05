Janmashtami 2023: Here's How Birth Of Lord Krishna Is Celebrated Across India

Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, is celebrated with immense fervour across India. However, the customs and traditions associated with this auspicious day are varied. Let's take a journey through the diverse celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami in different parts of the country.

2 things you need to know

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7.

Regional customs vary, from Dahi Handi in Uttar Pradesh to Rasa Lila in Gujarat.

Vrindavan

Vrindavan, the playground of young Krishna, hosts extravagant celebrations on Janmashtami. Keertan, Ras-Leela, dance performances, night vigils, temple visits, grand pujas and children's talents all shine brightly in this enchanting town. Krishna's playful spirit is palpable in every corner.

(Krishna's playful spirit is palpable in every corner | Image: Pinterest)

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, Janmashtami is celebrated with unwavering devotion. Young boys dress up as Lord Krishna and embark on a neighbourhood tour, receiving sweets and fruits at each home. Temple gatherings, community events and cultural performances create a vibrant atmosphere of celebration.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the Dahi Handi tradition prevails, with energetic groups called Govindas forming human pyramids to reach and break the suspended pot. Mumbai, especially in locales like Dadar and Lalbaug, witnesses spirited and competitive Dahi Handi events. Processions featuring Lord Krishna idols also add to the festive fervour.

(This Year Dahi Handi will be celebrated on 7th September | Image: Pinterest)

Odisha & West Bengal

Odisha and West Bengal focus their celebrations within the sacred walls of Jagannath Puri and other revered temples. Deities are adorned with new attire, jewellery and cradles, all at the stroke of midnight, symbolising Lord Krishna's birth. A grand offering of 400 items as prasad is made, accompanied by bhajans and kirtans. Children actively participate, decorating cradles and assisting in prasad preparation.

Gujarat

Gujarat celebrates Janmashtami with Rasa Lila performances, reenacting Krishna's playful interactions with gopis. Rangoli designs grace homes and traditional sweets like Churma, Panjiri and Mohanthal add sweetness to the festivities.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala

In southern states, Janmashtami is Gokulashtami. Devotees prepare a variety of sweets and savouries, create rice flour footprints leading to the puja room and revel in Lord Krishna's childhood adventures.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan embraces Phoolon Ki Holi, where flowers and coloured powders replace traditional water and colours. Temples and homes brim with vibrant decorations and processions featuring Lord Krishna idols take to the streets.

In India, the essence of Krishna Janmashtami is undeniably one of devotion and reverence, regardless of regional variations. The celebrations, filled with devotional songs, cultural performances, and communal spirit, make Janmashtami a spiritually enriching festival celebrated with unmatched zeal and joy across the nation.