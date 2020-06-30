Jokes For Work That Will Help You Ease Pressure And Get You Through The Day

Quick links:
Office jokes can be one of the best ice breakers to make friends at work. Cracking a joke once a while can also ease the work pressure in your mind as well as your colleagues'. Apart from cracking a joke to pass time, it also a great way to experience the benefits of humour at work. Here are some funny work jokes that you could share to make your colleague smile on International Joke Day 2020.
A guy goes in for a job interview and sits down with the boss.
The boss asks him, “What do you think is your worst quality?”
The man says “I’m probably too honest.”
The boss says, “That’s not a bad thing, I think being honest is a good quality.”
The man replies, “I don’t care about what you think!”
Also Read: Jessica Simpson Shares Instagram Post In A Bikini Cherishing Her ‘final Days’ In Her 30s
Also Read: Anne Hathaway Remembers When Hugh Jackman Made Her Believe That Hosting Oscars Was Easy
Source: Lazerlegacy/Instagram
The reason we “nod off to sleep” is so it looks like we’re just emphatically agreeing with everything when we’re in a boring meeting.
Also Read: Adele Flaunts Her Weight Loss Look In New Photos, Fans Pour In Love
Nothing ruins a Friday more than an understanding that today is Tuesday.
Also Read: Charles Randolph To Make Directorial Debut With Film On COVID-19 Set In Wuhan, China