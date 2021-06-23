Kabir Jayanti 2021 - History, Significance And Legends Surrounding The Poet

Kabir Jayanti 2021, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, will be celebrated with great joy and excitement on June 24, 2021. The day is celebrated to commemorate the manifestation of Saint Kabir Das Ji. He was also a renowned poet and mystic saint in India. Even after centuries of his demise, his devotees still remember his writings. On the occasion of Kabir Jayanti 2021, a lot of people are curious to know about Kabir Jayanti history and Kabir Jayanti significance. Here is a look at the details about the day and how it is celebrated.

Kabir Jayanti history

Kabir Jayanti is celebrated once a year on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Therefore, Kabir Jayanti usually falls around the month of May and June, according to the Gregorian calendar. The years of Kabir Das' birth and death are unclear. It is widely believed that the holy poet and saint came on earth on this day in the year 1398 CE. His birth and demise is still a mystery with many legends associated with it. According to legend, he was found on the bank of a river by a Muslim weaver who then adopted him. The major part of his work was collected by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev. Here is a look at Kabir Jayanti significance.

Kabir Jayanti significance

Saint Kabir Das’ work had a great influence on the Bhakti movement. It consists of titles like Kabir Granthawali, Anurag Sagar, Bijak, and Sakhi Granth. His poetry was not too complex to understand as it was in spoken Hindi. Apart from being a poet and saint, he was also a social reformer. He also rejected major religious traditions and was critical to both Hindu and Muslim traditions. His popular work is various songs and couplets called Kabir Ke Dohe. Here is a look at how devotees celebrate Kabir Jayanti. Even now, a lot of people are strongly influenced by his writings.

Kabir Jayanti 2021 celebrations

Kabir Jayanti is celebrated all over India with great excitement. A lot of people organise charitable drives while various people donate to the poor and needy. His songs and dohas are also recited by the devotees to celebrate the day. Many langars are also organised across the country. People remember the famous poet and also make more people aware of his work on this day. This year the celebrations will be a bit different because of the pandemic situation in India.

