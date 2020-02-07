Kala Ghoda Festival Timings For February 8: Theatre, Dance, And Music

Artist Time Venue Description

Aarifah: Bank of Baroda Celebrating Womanhood Performance 5:45 pm - 6:05 pm Cross Maidan Drummer, singer/songwriter and guitarist, Aarifah plays a solo set with a handful of heartfelt songs and her refreshingly earnest approach to live performance.

The Many Roots Ensemble 6:15 pm - 6:50 pm Cross Maidan The Many Roots Ensemble is an evolving entity of varied music made by equally, if not more, varied musicians. The music they make has taken roots from Jazz, Funk, Hip Hop, African, Folk, Classical, Reggae, Disco, Fusion, Electronic and Experimental.

Tejas 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm Cross Maidan Tejas, an original pop-rock artist from Bombay has brought together a community of people who appreciate that a singer-songwriter does not need to be defined by a single genre, but a variety of sounds and landscapes. He performs with his band that features Jehangir Jehangir on drums and Adil Kurwa on bass.

Anuradha Pal’s Stree Shakti 7:55 pm - 8:40 pm Cross Maidan The world’s first all-female Hindustani Carnatic Music group; formed in 1996 by world-renowned Tabla virtuoso & multi-percussionist, Anuradha Pal, Stree Shakti has been enthralling audiences since the past 21 years with its flawless, innovative, experimental and constantly evolving presentation of engaging combinations from both, Hindustani & Carnatic systems of music.

Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash 8:50 pm - 9:50 pm Cross Maidan By asking audiences to listen from the heart, Sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash break through the troublesome polarities of continuity and change, tradition and innovation. In their sound we encounter technical assuredness bolstered by elegant lyricism and joy-filled dynamism. Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash represent the 7th generation of a musical lineage, as sons and disciples of the Sarod icon, Amjad Ali Khan.