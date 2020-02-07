Kala Ghoda Festival Timings For February 8: Theatre, Dance, And Music

The Kala Ghoda Association was formed with the aim of maintaining and preserving the heritage and art district of South Mumbai with the help of various art galleries, patrons, and concerned citizens with the object of maintaining and preserving the heritage and art district of South Mumbai. This year, the Kala Ghoda Festival will be put up from February 1st till February 9th, 2020. Here are the Kala Ghoda festival timings and Kala Ghoda festival schedule for February 8th, 2020.
|
Play
|
Venue
|
Time
|
Description
|
Bank of Baroda Champ Performance “Locha Gotcha” (Hindustani) Presented by Performers [1 hr 15 mins
|
Horniman Circle Gardens
|
7:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|
Locha Gotcha is a play which tells you that every child is unique while taking you through a journey of friendship and beyond.
|
Holi (Hindustani) Presented by Don’t Act [1 hr]
|
NGMA
|
3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
|
“Holi” is a very famous play written by Mahesh Elkunchwar. It is the story of a hostel where everything was as paranoid as any other hostel till something beyond paranoia happened.
|
Jo Dooba So Paar (Hindi/Urdu/Persian) Presented by aRANYA [1 hr 25 mins]
|
NGMA
|
8:00 pm - 9:25 pm
|
Jo Dooba So Paar gives insight on sufism with anecdotes and tales of Ameer Khusrau & his guru Nizamuddin Auliya, woven into a Daastaan and accompanied with live Qawwal.
|
Dance
|
Venue
|
Time
|
Kathak Performance by Prerana Deshpande
|
NGMA
|
6:15 pm - 7:00 pm
|
Artist
|
Time
|
Venue
|
Description
|
Aarifah: Bank of Baroda Celebrating Womanhood Performance
|
5:45 pm - 6:05 pm
|
Cross Maidan
|
Drummer, singer/songwriter and guitarist, Aarifah plays a solo set with a handful of heartfelt songs and her refreshingly earnest approach to live performance.
|
The Many Roots Ensemble
|
6:15 pm - 6:50 pm
|
Cross Maidan
|
The Many Roots Ensemble is an evolving entity of varied music made by equally, if not more, varied musicians. The music they make has taken roots from Jazz, Funk, Hip Hop, African, Folk, Classical, Reggae, Disco, Fusion, Electronic and Experimental.
|
Tejas
|
7:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|
Cross Maidan
|
Tejas, an original pop-rock artist from Bombay has brought together a community of people who appreciate that a singer-songwriter does not need to be defined by a single genre, but a variety of sounds and landscapes. He performs with his band that features Jehangir Jehangir on drums and Adil Kurwa on bass.
|
Anuradha Pal’s Stree Shakti
|
7:55 pm - 8:40 pm
|
Cross Maidan
|
The world’s first all-female Hindustani Carnatic Music group; formed in 1996 by world-renowned Tabla virtuoso & multi-percussionist, Anuradha Pal, Stree Shakti has been enthralling audiences since the past 21 years with its flawless, innovative, experimental and constantly evolving presentation of engaging combinations from both, Hindustani & Carnatic systems of music.
|
Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash
|
8:50 pm - 9:50 pm
|
Cross Maidan
|
By asking audiences to listen from the heart, Sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash break through the troublesome polarities of continuity and change, tradition and innovation. In their sound we encounter technical assuredness bolstered by elegant lyricism and joy-filled dynamism. Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash represent the 7th generation of a musical lineage, as sons and disciples of the Sarod icon, Amjad Ali Khan.
|
Dhrupad Performance by Gundecha Brothers
|
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|
NGMA
|
The Gundecha brothers have become the leading torchbearers of the illustrious Dagar Gharana tradition over the decades, and have established a new benchmark for Dhrupad Jugalbandi presentation.
