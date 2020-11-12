Kali Chaudas 2020: Here Is The Story And Significance Of This Indian Festival

The Kali Chaudas is one of the prominent festivals in the Hindu religion. According to the Hindu Calendar Kali Chaudas 2020 falls one day before Diwali or on the 14th day of the waning moon. In fact, the Kali Chaudas is the night that evokes in the voodoo and the sense of occult among many Sadhus in India. Read on to find out what is the date and time of Kali Chaudas 2020.

Kali Chaudas 2020

When is Kali Chaudas 2020?

A report in Drik Panchang reveals that the Kali Chaudas 2020 will fall on November 14. The Puja Muhurat is between 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, meaning that all the people who celebrate this day must conduct the rituals within the duration of 00 Hours 53 Mins. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins on Nov.13 at 05:59 PM and ends on Nov. 14 at 02:17.

Kali Chaudas History and Significance

Kali means (Dark) Evil and Chaudas, Fourteenth. Thus, the day is observed on the 14th day of Ashwin Diwali. The Kali Chaudas is a day dedicated to worshipping Goddess Maha-Kali or Shakti. A popular Hindu lore states that on this day Goddess Kali killed the demon Raktavija. Hence, this day is also referred to as Narak Chaturdasi. On the night of Kali Chaudas, many exorcists and Tantrik perform various rituals. It is also believed that goddess Kali alleviates all the negative aspects of one’s life on this day.

Happy Kali Chaudas 2020

Whether Kali seems terrifying, fascinating, or loving depends on our state of consciousness and our level of both emotional and spiritual development. But she always invites us to a radical form ego-transcendence. -Sally Kempton

Kali-Ma...symbolizes the ultimate mystery in life. That Mai Kali will get the blood for which She asks unless quick action betaken...this is certain. Who governs India as a whole must govern by power.

Inside every woman, there is a Kali. [Hindu goddess who morphed into seven hidden beings to win a battle] Do not mistake the exterior for the interior. -Jennifer Beals

... an off-screen persona of Globally Conscious Earth Mother and an aggressive on-screen embodiment of Kali, Goddess of Destruction. -Angelina Jolie

Kali represents the disintegrative force in nature as displayed in the passage of time and an increase in entropy. Kali is symbolized in the yantra as black. The downward-pointing triangle is the ancient symbol of the primal female, the origin of all things – the pubic triangle of the Great Goddess. — In "Crossing the Healing Zone

