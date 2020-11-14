Kali Puja 2020: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes, And Images You Can Send To Your Close Ones

Kali Puja 2020 will be taking place on October 14. The Kali Puja 2020 has coincided with the Laxmi Puja that takes place during Diwali. While Laxmi Puja is done seek the blessings of Goddess Laxmi, Kali Puja is done to ward off all the negativity.

In India, Kali Puja is mostly performed in the eastern part of the country. In these parts of India, Kali Puja is also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja. As usual, Kali Puja 2020 will also be performed in the middle of the night. As mentioned earlier, the Kali Puja is performed to spread positivity.

So to celebrate Kali Puja 2020 and spread some positivity amongst your friends and family, here are some quotes, wishes, and images you can send on this important day.

Kali Puja 2020: Quotes, Wishes and Images

Kali Puja Quotes

May Kali Puja 2020 subtract all the negativity from your life. Add abundance joy to your life. Happy Kali Puja 2020.

May Maa Kali fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. May the Kali Puja 2020 diminish all the darkness in your life. May Maa’s blessings fulfil all your wishes and desires.

Maa Kali is the symbol of strength and good over evil. May she bless you and your family with abundant strength. Happy Kali Puja 2020.

On this auspicious occasion of Kali Puja, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success by Ma Kali. HAPPY KALI PUJA 2020.

May maa bless you with happiness all the year through! Wishing you a happy Kali Puja 2020.

May Maa this Kali puja bring joy to you and your loved ones. May the Divine blessings of Maa Kali be with you always. Happy Kali Puja 2020.

Also read | Bengal Kali Puja Committees To Shun Pomp And Glitz This Year

Kali Puja Wishes

Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Kali Puja, with plenty of peace and prosperity.

On the occasion of Kali puja, I send you all my best wishes to you and your family. May you have a blessed and joyful celebration. Happy Kali Puja!

Make the Kali Puja celebrations more meaningful by promising to be as strong and courageous like Maa Kali. Happy Kali Puja to you and your family!

Maa Kali has always been there to protect us and impart our strength. Let us thank her for all her support. Happy Kali Puja 2020!

On the occasion of Kali Puja, I hope that you always keep faith in Maa and keep moving ahead in life. Happy Kali Puja 2020!!

May maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges and be victorious. I wish that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Warmest wishes to you and your family on Kali puja.

Also read | Calcutta High Court Bans Firecrackers On Kali Puja

Kali Puja Images

All images taken from Shutterstock

Also read | West Bengal Govt Not To Allow Bursting Of Firecrackers During Kali Puja

Also read | UP Govt Calls For Celebrating Diwali By Using Digital Technology