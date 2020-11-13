Kali Puja 2020 - Read About The History, Significance, And Other Details

The autumn festival or SharodUtsav ends with Kali puja and Diwali-based worship of Goddess Kali. While the rest of the nation is preparing for Diwali, the Eastern part of India, especially West Bengal, Assam and Orissa, is preparing to celebrate Kali Puja. This year, Kali Puja 2020 will be celebrated on November 14, Saturday.

Kali Puja 2020 Celebration

Kali Puja is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. It is also known as Dipanwita Kali puja, Shyama puja or Mahanisha puja.

The puja rituals take place at night and the devotees worship the Goddess with mantras and rites and offer her favourite red hibiscus flowers, sweets, fish, meat, and lentils. The four-handed fierce Goddess Kali is mainly worshipped in West Bengal, Assam, and Orissa. Devotees worship Goddess Kali in their homes in the form of clay sculptures and in pandals. The worshipper should meditate throughout the night until dawn.

Kali puja 2020 History

West Bengal has an interesting Kali Puja history. Bengal had a history of Tantrik culture and worshipping of Goddess Kali became relevant with the Shakta community.

It is believed that the trend of worshipping Kali emerged in the 18th century. According to various scriptures, Raja Krishna Chandra of navadvipa introduced the Kali puja festival during the 19th century in West Bengal. Kali puja became very popular over the years and it is equivalent to Durga Puja in scale in West Bengal and Assam.

According to one version of the legend, Kali is the first incarnation and the most belligerent form of Durga. After the Gods lost a battle with the demons, Goddess Kali was born from the forehead of Goddess Durga. She killed all the demons and saved the earth. This increased her blood lust and she started killing whoever her way. There was pandemonium all around. She was stopped only when Lord Shiva interceded and lay down in front of her. The moment when she realised she stood on Lord Shiva, her anger receded and Kali extended her tongue in shock and stopped her killing spree.

The worshipping of Kali is closely tied with the Shakta community of Hinduism who believes in worshipping the goddess and considers her to be the main protector of the creation and the universe.

Significance of Kali puja

Kali comes from 'kala' which indicates “black, time and death”. Kali is known to be the Goddess of time and change.

Symbolically, Kali stands for the universe - the good and the bad coexist, the positive and the negative forces also exist, and even the figure of Kali signifies the same. She is holding a blood-dripping weapon, a severed head on her left hand, and on the other hand, she is blessing her devotees and also offering food to the needy.

Kali puja is celebrated to seek the help of the Goddess in destroying the evil and get her blessings for happiness, health, wealth and peace as Kali is said to be the incarnation of Shakti-the female power.

Celebration of Kali puja

Kali puja is observed after the celebration of Durga Puja. After Vijayadashami, many pandals are organised in every street corner of West Bengal. People worship the goddess in their home or in pandals with sincerity. On this day, everyone also burns firecrackers and prays to the goddess for protection from any kind of evil.