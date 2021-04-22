Kamada Ekadashi 2021 Date, History & Significance: All You Need To Know

Ekadashi fasting is observed on every 11th Tithi in the Hindu calendar. Two Ekadashi fasts are observed every month, one during Shukla Paksha and another during Krishna Paksha. The latest Ekadashi to fall in the month of Chaitra (March-April) is the Kamada Ekadashi that owes its significance to being the first Ekadashi after the Hindu New Year. Let us find out Kamada Ekadashi 2021 date along with a look back into the history and significance of this day.

Kamada Ekadashi 2021 Date

Kamada Ekadashi 2021 Date: Friday, April 23, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:35 PM on April 22, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi ends at 09:47 PM on April 23, 2021

Kamada Ekadashi Parana Time and Date: 05:47 AM to 08:24 AM on April 24, 2021

Kamada Ekadashi History

Kamada Ekadashi history was first mentioned in the Varaha Purana. The story follows the couple Lalit and Lalita who used to reside in the city of Ratnapura that was ruled by King Pundarika at the time. Lalit was a famous singer while Lalita was a dancer to his music. One day Lalit took notice of his wife being absent in the courtroom while performing, resulting in him faltering at some beats. Karkotaka, a serpent who witnessed Lalit being distracted, complained to King Pundarika that Lalit considered his wife more important than the ruler.

Upon hearing this, the enraged King passed a curse to Lalit, stating that he'll become a monstrous cannibal thereafter. When this news hit wife's ears, a distressed Lalita took to the forest to look for her husband. While wandering around, she crossed paths with Sage Shringi and informed him about the matter at hand. In response, Sage Shringi advised Lalita to observe the Kamada Ekadashi vrat while praying to Lord Vishnu to rid her husband of the curse. With great devotion, Lalita prayed for her husband's recovery and could prove the power of the Kamada Ekadashi vrat.

Kamada Ekadashi Significance

Today, devotees take significant steps to fulfil the vrat pertained to Ekadashis. The aforementioned tale signifies that by fulfilling the Kamada Ekadashi vrat, observers can obtain whatever they desire. Hence, Kamada Ekadashi significance is especially relevant to devotees today. People typically commence this day by smearing sacred soil across their body and taking a bath thereafter. Following this ritual, people observe a vrat according to the tithi and recite the Satya Narayan Katha during the ending prayers.

