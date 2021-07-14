Kanwar Yatra 2021: Know Significance Of Kanwar Yatra, History And More

The annual pilgrimage Kanwar Yatra which was scheduled to begin in July has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Uttarakhand Government has made this announcement appealing to the citizens to understand the seriousness of the condition. Read on to know all about the Sawan Kanwar Yatra.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva (also known as Kanvaris) to Hindu pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. The devotees walk barefooted for almost 100 KM carrying Kanwars (bamboo sticks with pots tied to both sides). Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage happens during the auspicious Shravan month starting from July to August which is also known as the monsoon month.

History of Kanwar Yatra/Significance of Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra is associated with the churning of the ocean or 'Samudra Manthan' which took place in the month of Shravan. According to Hindu Puranas, the Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean caused various things to come out of the ocean including poison or 'vish'. As no one was willing to consume the poison, Lord Shiva decided to take it. He immediately consumed the poison which resulted in his throat turning blue due to the poison's effect and burning sensation. This is the reason why Lord Shiva is known as 'Neelkanth'. At that moment, Ganga Jal was poured on Shiva for helping him to cool down from the burning sensation. As a result, the practice of pouring Ganga Jal on Shiv Ling is still being carried out by devotees.

There is another story connected with the Kanwar Yatra which talks about Ravana. He was a devotee of Lord Shiva. Once Ravana used the holy water of Ganga and poured it on Lord Shiva in Puramahadev temple. Since then, this practice is been taken forward and today Shiva devotees carry holy Ganga water every year during the Shravan month.

Types of Kanwars

There are four major types of Kanwars carried by devotees.

Jhula: This type of Kanwar is carried on the shoulder and carried throughout the journey

It cannot be put on the ground.

Khadi: This kind of Kanwar cannot be carried on the shoulder or kept on the ground. Someone or the other has to always hold the pole.

Baithi: This kind of Kanwar can be kept on the ground throughout the journey.

Dak: With the Dak Kanwar, the devotee has to run all the way a relay team follows him in trucks.

Kanwariya Vrat

During the Kanwar Yatra, the devotee or the Kanwariya has to keep a fast or 'vrat' and walk barefooted all the way. He is not allowed to consume food, water, or even salt.