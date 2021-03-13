Karadaiyan Nombu 2021: Here Are Fast Timings And History Of This Day

Karadaiyan Nombu is a major Tamil festival celebrated on Meena Sankranti. Karada is the name of a unique Nivedyam prepared on the day and Nombu means Vratham or upvasam. According to a report in Drik Panchang, this festival is celebrated when the Tamil month of Maasi ends and Panguni starts. Read on to find out more about this auspicious day and about karadaiyan nombu 2021 date and time.

Karadaiyan Nombu 2021 date and time

Date: March 14, 2021

Karadaiyan Nombu timings: 06:32 AM to 06:18 PM

Duration: 11 hours and 46 mins

Manjal Saradu Muhurtham: 06:18 PM

Karadaiyan Nombu significance and history

The folk of a fierce woman Savitri facing and confronting the Lord of Death, Yama to bring her husband back to life is very popular in Hindu mythology. It is believed that Savitri got her husband Satyavan back from Yama on this very day. Karadaiyan Nombu has another name, it is also known as Savithri Vratam. On Karadaiyan Nombu, women worship Goddess Gauri and offer her Karadiyan Nombu Nivedyam. The report in Drik Panchang reveals that after the Puja, women tie the sacred yellow cotton thread known as Manjal Saradu or Nombu Charadu for the well-being of their husband.

How is Kardaiyan Nombu celebrated?

Married women across South India and in other parts of the country observe Kardaiyan Nombu for the long lives of their husband while unmarried girls observe it to get an ideal husband. Married women and young girls wear yellow robes on this day and pray to Hindu Goddesses. They also observe a fast called Karadaiyan Vritham. It is observed from sunrise on the transition day when God Surya moves from Kumbha Rashi to Meena Rashi.

The Fast breaking time for Savitri Nombu might fall any time between the present day’s Sunrise to the next day’s Sunrise. It is imperative to note that the duration of the fast depends on local Sunrise and Sankramana moment and varies for all locations. Also Manjal Saradu is tied at the moment when Masi Masam ends and Panguni Masam starts.

Typically, an offering made out of rice powder and jaggery is prepared to be offered to the goddess. It is believed that Savitri's devotion towards the goddess Gauri gave her the strength and wisdom to win back her husband's life from Lord Yama. She is revered as one of the most fierce women in Hindu mythology as she won the battle not by arms or ammunition, but by her clever arguments.

Image Source: Depiction of Yamaraj (britishmuseum.org)