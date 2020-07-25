Kargil Vijay Diwas Drawings To Help Commemorate The Brave Indian Soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas is named after the successful completion of Operation Vijay July 26. On this very date, India in 1999 took over the command of the Kargil high post which had been captured by Pakistan. The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26. The war resulted in the loss of life on both sides but nonetheless was a success due to the bravery of the Indian soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas now honours all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war. This day in July is celebrated as a tribute to every soldier who fought in the war and a tribute to the 57 soldiers who lost their lives. Usually, on this day, India's Prime Minister pays tribute to all the brave soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, in New Delhi. Other celebrations also take place in different parts of the country.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Drawings

Do check out these poems and drawings... They are by little children on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The poem was written by a child from the same area where Capt. Saurav Kalia was martyred.



The words & pictures of these children touch our hearts. Do read... pic.twitter.com/HREpDhfysa — Rati #ProtectWithPen (@ratihegde) December 8, 2019

Kargil Vijay Diwas In-depth History

Accoridng to many reports and accounts, after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, there was a hostile environment between India and Pakistan. At this point, there were a lot of conflicts involving military force and Pakistan was also trying to gain control over Siachen Glacier by establishing military outposts in the neighbouring mountains, which took place till the 1980s. But tensions rose during the 1990s as conflicts in Kashmir started increasing. Accoridng to many reports, the tensions in Kashmir were supported by Pakistan. Around the same time, both India and Pakistan were also testing their nuclear weapons which led the atmosphere to heat up even more. In order to bring a pace over this situation, both the countries signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999 which was supposed to help in providing a peaceful solution to the Kashmir conflict.

Many scholars and reports point out that Pakistan secretly started training and sending their troops on the Indian side of the line of control (LOC). The project was named "Operation Badr". Pakistan wanted to cut the link between Kashmir and Ladakh that would cause Indian forces to withdraw from Siachen Glacier, which in turn would force India to negotiate on the Kashmir dispute.

The Indian government responded to this by Operation Vijay, a mobilization of 200,000 Indian troops. The war came to a victorious end on July 26, 1999. 57 brave soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces lost their lives during the war.

Promo Pic Credit: Naveed Ahmed by Unsplash