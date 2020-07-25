Kargil Vijay Diwas Poems To Help Celebrate India's Victory In The Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 to commemorate the Indian soldiers whose bravery won India the Kargil War. In the year 1999, India took over the command of the Kargil high post which had been captured by Pakistan before on this very day. The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and it finally ended on 26 July. The war resulted in the loss of life on both sides.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a celebration honouring all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war. 57 brave Indian soldiers also lost their lives in the war. On this day, India's Prime Minister pays tribute to all the brave soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, in New Delhi. The day also sees celebrations in different parts of the country.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Poems

Pic Credit: Assembly of Christ School's Facebook

Poem on Indian Air Force written by my 10 yr old daughter Ms.Ishita.S.Limaye..salute to all our soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas pic.twitter.com/akg1lCFITr — Manjusha (@Manjush99448368) July 26, 2019

The martyrdom of the brave soldiers of the whole nation was echoed, He was Bhagat Singh, he was Rajguru and he was Sukhdev, He was not aware of how much he disguised himself for the independence of Mother India The ground was bleeding and its red clouds were covered with clouds, The whole world was waking up to the tune of freedom and independence, The self-sacrifice of these brave martyrs filled my eyes, When he lost his precious life in the interest of the country, They were there yesterday, they are there today, their existence will be eternal.

Poem Credit: Newstree website

Ask for soil Who is he? Who is he? Is history that silent? Whose blood drops the vaccine on our spears. The redness of blood on the cheeks of an independent red child. The one who is extinguished falls from the sky, like a twinkling star.

Poem Credit: Newstree website

The pine forest was standing helpless The bullets continue to move in this direction A young man went missing yesterday for his homeland No UT can scream from any magazine How long have I spent on the outskirts here Waiting there, mother from the last festival The fair is not arranged at the funeral pier of the martyrs now Where people retire from that home How many decades will be spent fist and Can any problem ever be solved with weapons?

Poem Credit: Newstree website

Promo Pic Credit: Mohnish Landge on Unsplash