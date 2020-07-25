Kargil Vijay Diwas Posters To Help Celebrate India's Victory In The Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrates the successful completion of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India took over the command of the Kargil high post which had been captured by Pakistan. The war waged on for 60 days and ended successfully on July 26. It had also resulted in the loss of life on both sides but nonetheless was won by India due to the bravery of the Indian soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the war. This day is celebrated in tribute to every soldier who fought in the war and also to commemorate the memory of those 57 soldiers who lost their lives. Usually on this day, the Prime Minister of India pays tribute to all the brave soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, New Delhi. Other celebrations are also carried out in different parts of the country.

Kargil Vijay Diwas In-depth History

When the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 ended, there was a hostile environment between India and Pakistan. As per reports, at that point, there were a lot of conflicts involving military force and Pakistan was also trying to gain control over Siachen Glacier by establishing military outposts in the neighbouring mountains in the 1980s. During the 1990s, the conflicts in Kashmir started increasing to a great extent, according to reports. Around the same time, both India and Pakistan started testing their nuclear weapons as well. In order to bring peace over this situation both the countries signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999 which was supposed to provide peaceful solutions to the Kashmir conflict.

However, many reports at that time stated that Pakistan had secretly started training and sending their troops on the Indian side of the line of control (LOC). The project was named "Operation Badr". Pakistan wanted to cut the link between Kashmir and Ladakh. Their strategy was that if the link was cut, Indian forces would have to withdraw from Siachen Glacier which in turn would also force India to negotiate a deal on the Kashmir dispute.

The Indian government responded to this by Operation Vijay, a mobilization of 200,000 Indian troops. The war came to a victorious end on 26th July 1999. 57 brave soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces lost their lives during the war.



Promo Pic Credit: Akshat Gupta on Unsplash