Kargil Vijay Diwas Status You Can Share On Social Media To Celebrate The War Heroes

Today, on July 26, India celebrates their win over the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan in Kargil, Jammu. Named after the successful Operation Vijay, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes. The Prime Minister of India, too, pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate every year. Here are a few status and quotes you can share on your social media handles and wish your followers on the day.

Kargil Vijay Diwas status

Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

Salute to all the brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence.

"As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots.” - Jn Aastha

You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavour, the protected will never know.

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

"A martyr can never cooperate with death, go to death in a way that they're not trying to escape." -Stanley Hauerwas

"Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one lust for martyrdom." -Mahatma Gandhi

“The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” - Major Somnath Sharma, 4th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment

“There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued.”-Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw as Core Commander in 1962

“ Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure. - Capt. Vikram Batra

“ If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha."- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

History of Kargil Vijay Diwas

In 1998-1999, it was alleged that the Pakistani army was secretly training and sending the troops across the Line of Control into the Indian territory allegedly disguised as a ‘mujahedeen’. Irrespective of the nature or extent of the infiltration, the Indian troops in the area allegedly assumed that the infiltrators were Jihadis. However, discoveries of infiltrations in other areas of the valley made the Indian armed forces realise that the attack was staged on a much bigger scale. Soon, the Government of India launched Operation Vijay and deployed nearly 2,00,000 Indian troops in the Valley. The war came to an end in the year 1999 and reportedly 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the battle.

