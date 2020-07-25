Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes To Send On This Victorious Occasion

Every year, June 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the successful Operation Vijay. In 1999, on this day, India successfully took control of the high outputs which had been lost to Pakistan. Fought for more than 60 days, the Kargil War concluded on July 26.

The battle ended with India regaining command of all the previously held territory. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26 in honour of the Kargil War’s heroes. Check out some Kargil Vijay diwas messages you can forward on this day

Kargil Vijay Diwas wishes

I have left the fragrance of a gazelle; I have left my little birds chirping. Take me with your chest, O Mother India, I have longed to leave my mother’s arms. Happy victory day

Heartfelt condolences on the loss of brave Indian soldiers for its motherland on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A story of recapturing every inch of the mountain…A story of unflinching commitment…A story of valiant sacrifice for the nation…We salute our heroes, for their noble sacrifice has brought ‘Vijay Diwas’ upon us! Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls

People will remember the martyrs forever; this will be the remaining mark of those who die in the country. Salutations to the martyrs on the Kargil Vijay Diwas day, Jai Hind Jai Bharat.

Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminder of the valour, valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, Blessings to the immortal martyrs of the motherland.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

When life is understood by you, what is death again, hey country, you tell me, what is bigger than you. Salutes to the martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence.

Hail the courageous Indian soldiers who laid their lives for the country, its land and its people.

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

My freedom is not mine, it is a gift of all the heroic Indian soldiers who protect everyone without any question.

To the soldiers who gave up their everything for the country, I salute your brave soul on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom…. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

