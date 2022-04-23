Karnataka: Devotees Throw Fire At Each Other In 'Agni Kheli' Festival; WATCH

Following a centuries-old tradition, devotees in a huge number gathered at the temple in Karnataka's Kateel town to participate in the spectacular fire ritual known as 'Agni Kheli' or 'Thoothedhara' on Friday evening. The ritual which dates centuries back is a way to pay reverence to Goddess Durga at the Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel town, around 30 km from Mangaluru.

The videos from the fire ritual which have now gone viral on the internet show orange dhoti-clad and bare-chested men throwing fire torches at each other in the compound of the temple in the unique age-old fire fighting ritual which is aimed at pleasing the Goddess. Apart from the ones participating in the ritual, many are also gathered around to witness the unique celebrations. The ritual takes place for around 15 minutes after which it is stopped and devotees enter the temple.

Notably, the ritual is held during the festival of Kateel Durga Parameshwari temple which is held every year in the month of April for around eight consecutive days.

#WATCH | Devotees hurled fire at each other as part of a fire ritual 'Thoothedhara' or ‘Agni Kheli’ to pay reverence to goddess Durga at Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel, Karnataka (22.04) pic.twitter.com/q4SHMFAGak — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

What is 'Agni Kheli' ritual?

Only people from the neighbouring villages to the temple, Athoor and Kodathoor are allowed to participate in the ritual during which two groups face each other from a distance of around 15 to 20 metres and throw burning palm fronds at each other. As per the rules of the festival, men are divided into two groups and they are permitted five throws to hit as many people in the other group. Speaking about the possible injuries, devotees who suffer burns are sprayed with water of Kumkum (red powder made from saffron and turmeric). There are also some referees in the game who make sure that the attacks don't turn personal.

Along with that, the devotees also keep a fast for all eight days of the festival and refrain from consuming meat and alcohol. Apart from the fire-throwing ritual, one more event that takes place during the festival is the parading of the jewel-decked goddess through the streets.

As believed by the devotees, Durga who is the goddess of war bears weapons in her arms she defeats the demons and thus is appeased by such wild and adventurous rituals.

Image: ANI