Kartik Purnima 2020: All About The History, Significance & Importance Of The Day

Kartik Purnima is one of the auspicious days in India. The day is celebrated across many states in the country. This year it falls on November 30th. The day is also observed in full fervour in the Sikh community as well, as it is the same day when Guru Nanak Jayanti is also observed. This year there is a lunar eclipse as well on Kartik Purnima. Read on to know more details about Kartik Purnima 2020.

Kartik Purnima 2020

According to English Jagran, Kartik Purnima history states that it is the day when Lord Shiva defeated three demons, so the day is also observed as the Diwali of gods. It falls on the 15th lunar day in Kartik month according to Hindu calendar. The day also signifies as the last day of Chaturmas, which is a four month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be asleep.

On Kartik Purnima, many rituals are performed including taking a holy dip in Ganga as well as offering food to deities in temples. The people who keep the Ashvin vow also end them on this day itself. On Kartik Purnima, people worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, keep fast, indulge in charity & also donate food to Brahmins.

Kartik Purnima significance

According to Hindu mythology, Kartik Purnima is one of the ancient festivals in India. Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers, who are also referred to Tipurasura, this is when Lord Shiva is believed to have taken the avatar of Tipurari and kill the demons. After which the peace was restored on Earth and thus the Devas are believed to be celebrating Diwali on this day. Many devotees are known to take the holy dip in river Ganga on this auspicious day as well. In India, there is a Pushkar mela, which starts from Prabodhini Ekadashi.

According to drikpanchang, the Kartik Purnima tithi starts at Nov 29, 2020, while the Purnima tithi will end today at 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020. Many states observe the day in different ways. For example, in Odisha, Boita Bandana is observed, where people remember their maritime heritage and give an ode to the ancient times when merchants used to go through the boats and the waterways for trade. People sail fancy paper boats in the river. This year, the last Lunar eclipse of 2020 would fall on November 30th. Happy Kartik Purnima 2020!

