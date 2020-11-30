Kartik Purnima 2020 Images And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Occasion

Quick links:
Kartik Purnima marks one of the most auspicious occasions for Hindus. It falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month every year. This time holds significance for the accumulating spiritual and physical energy. So, as per the Gregorian calendar, Kartik Purnima will take place on November 30, 2020, Monday this year.
As per Jagran, according to a religious belief, on this full moon day, Lord Shiva killed a trio of demon brothers, Tripurasura. As it pleased the gods, Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Lord Shiva, which became one of his different names. To rejoice the elimination of Tripurasura, here are some of the Happy Kartik Purnima wishes and images to greet your friends and family on this occasion. Check out:
Good morning everyone— Sid ki rani Riya 🥰 (@Riyadas290982) November 30, 2020
Happy kartik purnima to all of u🙏 pic.twitter.com/ivN00eGDtK
WISHING ALL BLESSINGS KARTIK PURNIMA 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nBTt5KFCqw— PMjoshi (@p_mjoshi) November 30, 2020
#KartikPurnima is an auspicious day that holds great spiritual significance. Devotees believe that this day brings fortune & happiness. #KIITUniversity wishes you all, a blessed day! pic.twitter.com/34haUw1h8U— KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) November 30, 2020
Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day
Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan
May the brightness of the Moon 🌕 and the blessing of lord Shiva bring along happiness and positivity in your life wishing you a very happy Kartik Purnima. 💐 #KartikPurnima #KartikPurnima2020 #कार्तिक_पूर्णिमा #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/tN5SB6LC1z— Pooja (@Pooja08586505) November 30, 2020
Heartfelt greetings to all the people of #KartikPurnima, the great cause of faith.— SANATANI BHAKT 🤗 (@SanataniBhakt) November 30, 2020
May everyone live in health, prosperity and satisfaction with h the grace of Devadidev Mahadev.#कार्तिक_पूर्णिमा ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t82MH8cZ6h
Happy Thrikarthika, Karthigai Deepam and Kartik Purnima to all my friends celebrating. Have a blessed day🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5n4ZsViXcX— Meghna (@meghn888888) November 29, 2020
Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri
Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020