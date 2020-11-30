Kartik Purnima 2020 Images And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Occasion

Kartik Purnima marks one of the most auspicious occasions for Hindus. It falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month every year. This time holds significance for the accumulating spiritual and physical energy. So, as per the Gregorian calendar, Kartik Purnima will take place on November 30, 2020, Monday this year.

As per Jagran, according to a religious belief, on this full moon day, Lord Shiva killed a trio of demon brothers, Tripurasura. As it pleased the gods, Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Lord Shiva, which became one of his different names. To rejoice the elimination of Tripurasura, here are some of the Happy Kartik Purnima wishes and images to greet your friends and family on this occasion. Check out:

Kartik Purnima 2020: Happy Kartik Purnima images and wishes

Happy Kartik Purnima wishes

May the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful, May the showers of happiness comes to you in the form of heavenly rays of moon Accept My Wishes of Happy Kartik Purnima 2020.

Kartik Purnima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy Karthik Purnima 2020.

May you be blessed with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity on the joyous occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Here's wishing you and your family, a very happy Kartik Purnima. Enjoy this day!

On this joyous day of Kartik Purnima, here's extending my best wishes to you and your loved ones. Hope all your wishes come true.

Wish You Happy Kartik Purnima 2020, and I Pray to God for Your Prosperous Life. May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True.

OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. Here's wishing you and your family, a very blissful Kartik Purnima.

Hara Hara Mahadev! Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very happy and a peaceful Kartik Purnima.

Happy Kartik Purnima images

Happy kartik purnima to all of u🙏 pic.twitter.com/ivN00eGDtK — Sid ki rani Riya 🥰 (@Riyadas290982) November 30, 2020

WISHING ALL BLESSINGS KARTIK PURNIMA 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nBTt5KFCqw — PMjoshi (@p_mjoshi) November 30, 2020

#KartikPurnima is an auspicious day that holds great spiritual significance. Devotees believe that this day brings fortune & happiness. #KIITUniversity wishes you all, a blessed day! pic.twitter.com/34haUw1h8U — KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) November 30, 2020

May the brightness of the Moon 🌕 and the blessing of lord Shiva bring along happiness and positivity in your life wishing you a very happy Kartik Purnima. 💐 #KartikPurnima #KartikPurnima2020 #कार्तिक_पूर्णिमा #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/tN5SB6LC1z — Pooja (@Pooja08586505) November 30, 2020

Heartfelt greetings to all the people of #KartikPurnima, the great cause of faith.

May everyone live in health, prosperity and satisfaction with h the grace of Devadidev Mahadev.#कार्तिक_पूर्णिमा ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t82MH8cZ6h — SANATANI BHAKT 🤗 (@SanataniBhakt) November 30, 2020

Happy Thrikarthika, Karthigai Deepam and Kartik Purnima to all my friends celebrating. Have a blessed day🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5n4ZsViXcX — Meghna (@meghn888888) November 29, 2020

