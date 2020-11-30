Last Updated:

Kartik Purnima 2020 Images And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Occasion

Kartik Purnima 2020: Here are some of the happy Kartik Purnima images and wishes that you can share with your friends and family on this occasion.

kartik purnima 2020

Kartik Purnima marks one of the most auspicious occasions for Hindus. It falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month every year. This time holds significance for the accumulating spiritual and physical energy. So, as per the Gregorian calendar, Kartik Purnima will take place on November 30, 2020, Monday this year.  

As per Jagran, according to a religious belief, on this full moon day, Lord Shiva killed a trio of demon brothers, Tripurasura. As it pleased the gods, Lord Vishnu gave the name Tripurari to Lord Shiva, which became one of his different names. To rejoice the elimination of Tripurasura, here are some of the Happy Kartik Purnima wishes and images to greet your friends and family on this occasion. Check out:

Kartik Purnima 2020: Happy Kartik Purnima images and wishes

  • Happy Kartik Purnima wishes
  • May the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful, May the showers of happiness comes to you in the form of heavenly rays of moon Accept My Wishes of Happy Kartik Purnima 2020.
  • Kartik Purnima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy Karthik Purnima 2020. 
  • May you be blessed with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity on the joyous occasion of Kartik Purnima.
  • Here's wishing you and your family, a very happy Kartik Purnima. Enjoy this day!
  • On this joyous day of Kartik Purnima, here's extending my best wishes to you and your loved ones. Hope all your wishes come true. 
  • Wish You Happy Kartik Purnima 2020, and I Pray to God for Your Prosperous Life. May You Find All The Delights of Life and All Your Dreams Come True.
  • OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. Here's wishing you and your family, a very blissful Kartik Purnima. 
  • Hara Hara Mahadev! Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very happy and a peaceful Kartik Purnima.
  • May you be blessed with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity on the joyous occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Happy Kartik Purnima images

