Kartik Purnima 2021: Check Date And Timings; Why Is It Important?

Kartika is known as the eighth lunar month as per the Hindu calendar and is also the holiest month among all lunar months. The moon appears in its fullest form and is called Kartik Purnima or Kartik Poornima. The festivities to celebrate Kartik Purnima start on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthanna Ekadashi. As Ekadashi lies on the eleventh day and Purnima occurs on the fifteenth day of the Kartika month, therefore Kartika Purnima is celebrated over a period of five days.

The festivities of Kartik Purnima celebrated across these days are Tulsi Vivah, Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikunth Chaturdashi, and Dev Diwali. On the occasion of Sharad Purnima during the month of Kartik, the ritual of holy dip starts and is followed until the day of Kartik Purnima. This is another reason why Kartika Purnima is so important; the rituals and festivities end on this day. Kartika Purnima is also called the Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima, depending on the part of the country. As per the Vaishnava tradition, the month of Kartik is known as the Damodara month as it is one of the names of Lord Krishna.

Kartik Purnima: Date and Timings

Kartik Purnima will occur on November 19 in the current year and the Purnima tithi will start prior to the Purnima, November 18. The Purnima Tithi will commence at 12:00 PM on Nov 18 and it will end at 02:26 PM on Nov 19, 2021. As per Hindu mythology, Kartik Purnima is a very holy day and it is widely believed that taking a snan while worshipping Lord Vishnu blesses the devotees with great fortune. The day is also highly important in the Hindu calendar and people prefer to keep any important religious ceremony on this day to ensure good luck. It is believed that the ceremonies performed on this day will also bring happiness to the family. The Kartik Snan or the holy snan is extremely important as it is said that performing a single Kartik Snan during the month of Kartik is as good as performing 100 Ashvamegha Yagya.

