Karva Chauth 2021: Date, Time, Fasting Rituals, Moonrise Time, Muhurat & More

Karva Chauth is a Hindu celebration that celebrates marriage as a sacred institution. For Indian women, it is an auspicious day when they fast, perform special puja, and read poetry called Katha asking for their partner's long life and well-being. From daybreak till moonrise, women fast without food or water. For newlyweds, the ritual is quite important. On Sunday, October 24, 2021, Karva Chauth will be observed. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin on October 24 at 3:01 a.m. and end on October 25 at 5:43 a.m.

The moonrise is expected to happen at 8:27 p.m., according to Drikpanchang. On Sunday, the fast will be observed from 6.36 a.m. until 8.36 p.m. It will be valid for 14 hours and 15 minutes. The puja muhurat (prayer time) for Karwa Chauth katha is between 5:43 and 6:59 p.m. and will last one hour and 16 minutes.

Karva Chauth: Karva Chauth date and Karva Chauth time in India

The day begins with a morning bath, according to the Drikpanchang. Women consume sargi and make a Sankalp, or fasting commitment, for the sake of their husband's health. Sargi is a Hindu tradition in which the mother-in-law presents sweets and dry fruits to the women. After that, the Karva Chauth puja will be performed at the puja muhurat. After the moonrise, the women assemble in a circle and read the Katha, exchange their puja thalis, and break the fast. Henna and other cosmetics are applied by women to themselves and each other. The day is spent meeting up with friends and family.

Traditions in India followed during this festival

Paint clay pots loaded with placed bangles, ribbons, homemade candies, cosmetics, and little fabric goods are given and exchanged in some places. In the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, the Karwa Chauth fast is historically observed. In Andhra Pradesh, it is known as Atla Tadde. The celebration also falls during the wheat-sowing season, which is the beginning of the Rabi crop cycle.

The fast may have started as a prayer for a successful harvest in this largely wheat-eating Northwestern region, as big earthen pots in which wheat is stored are usually called Karwas. Married women would buy new Karwas, spherical clay pots, a few days before Karva Chauth and paint them on the outside with beautiful designs. They put bangles and ribbons inside, as well as homemade candy and pastries, cosmetics, and tiny clothing. On Karwa Chauth, the women pay each other visits and exchange these Karwas.

(IMAGE: ANI)