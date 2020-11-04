Karwa Chauth 2020: Here Are Some Stunning Mehndi Designs To Try Out This Year

It’s because of Bollywood and Hindi TV serials that the festival of Karwa Chauth has risen to prominence throughout the country. Karwa Chauth is predominantly celebrated in Northern parts of India and is a celebration of marriage. On this auspicious day, The wife is expected to fast the entire day so as to be blessed with long and healthy life for her husband. A report on drikpanchang.com, the Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Read on to find out more about some stunning Karwa Chauth Mehndi designs along with Karwa Chauth History and significance.

Designs for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth Mehndi designs

Karwa Chauth history

The drikpanchang.com report further reveals that the rich history of this festival is rooted in Hindu mythology. The fasting women worship Lord Shiva and break their fast only after sighting and making offerings to the moon. Many Indians already know that the fasting period for this festival is believed to be extremely strict and rigorous, as one is not allowed to even drink water for its duration. Additionally, the day of Karwa Chauth 2020 also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi — a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha, who is the remover of obstacles as per Hindu Mythology.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 messages

Love laughter and good luck too! May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you.

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the Mangal Sutra remind you of promises that bind you the colour of mehndi proves the depth of your love Happy Karwa Chauth.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The great marriages are partnerships. It can’t be a great marriage without being a partnership.” – Helen Mirren

A husband and wife may disagree on many things but they must absolutely agree on this: to never, ever give up

Karwa Chauth significance

The festival gets its name from ‘karwa‘ or ‘Karak‘, which means earthen pot through which water offering know as argha is made to the moon. Many Hindus might already be aware of the fact that Moon is considered as one of the most important celestial bodies per Hindu mythology. Later, the karwa is passed on to other eligible women. This year the Karwa Chauth celebration is set to commence on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Drik Panchang also mentions that the Karwa Chauth 2020 puja muhurat is between 05.35 pm and 06.53 pm on the day. The Fasting time is from 06.36 am to 08.13 pm, following which, the moonrise is scheduled to happen.