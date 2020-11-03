Karwa Chauth 2020: Here Are The Timings, Significance And Wishes For This Karwa Chauth

Thanks to Bollywood and Hindi TV serials, the festival of Karwa Chauth has risen to prominence throughout the country. Karwa Chauth is predominantly celebrated in Northern parts of India and is a celebration of marriage. The wife is expected to fast the entire day so as to be blessed with long and healthy life for her husband. A report in drikpanchang.com, the Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Read on to find out more about Karwa Chauth History, significance and celebrations.

Karwa Chauth 2020

Karwa Chauth History

The report further reveals that the rich history of this festival is rooted in Hindu mythology. The fasting women worship Lord Shiva and break their fast only after sighting and making offerings to the moon. The fasting period for this festival is believed to be extremely strict and rigorous, once is not allowed to even drink water for its duration. Additionally, the day of Karwa Chauth 2020 also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi — a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha, who is the remover of obstacles as per Hindu Mythology.

Karwa Chauth significance

The festival gets its name from ‘karwa‘ or ‘Karak‘, which means, earthen pot through which water offering know as argha is made to the moon. Moon is considered as one of the most important celestial bodies per Hindu mythology. Later, the karwa is passed on to other eligible women. This year the Karwa Chauth celebration is set to commence on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Drik Panchang also mentions that the Karwa Chauth 2020 puja muhurat is between 05.35 pm and 06.53 pm on the day. The Fasting time is from 06.36 am to 08.13 pm, following which, the moonrise is scheduled to happen.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 messages

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the moonlight flood your life with happiness and joy, peace, and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Love laughter and good luck too! May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you.

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the Mangal Sutra remind you of promises that bind you the colour of mehndi proves the depth of your love Happy Karwa Chauth.

Marriage is always a two-way road to be travelled by one soul and two hearts. Karwa Chauth just makes this journey more interesting and glamorous.

The great marriages are partnerships. It can’t be a great marriage without being a partnership.” – Helen Mirren

A husband and wife may disagree on many things but they must absolutely agree on this: to never, ever give up

