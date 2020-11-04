Karwa Chauth Messages For Husbands: Here Are Some Messages To Send To Your Better Half

In India the festive season is kick-starting, and people are scraping for putting together some of the most stunning traditional outfits. First, came the Navratri, which was followed by Dussehra and now people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth. The festivities will continue with Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Christmas and the new year just around the corner. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4.

For the uninitiated, this festival is celebrated by Hindu women from North India, four days from the Purnima (full moon night) in the month of Kartik. During the day, wives have to undergo a rigorous fast to ensure a long and healthy life for their husbands, according to Hindu Mythology. The fast is broken in the evening after offering water to the full moon. Read on to see some heartwarming Karwa Chauth messages for Husbands.

Karwa Chauth messages for Husbands

I can’t promise you an easy life or that I will be the perfect wife to you, but what I can promise you is that I will love and cherish you every day.

We have reached the highest level of love. I don’t need anybody in my life, but you and nobody can replace you. Happy and blessed Karwa Chauth dear partner.

Men like you are not to be found anymore, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. You have managed to win both my heart and soul. Happy Karwa Chauth, dear hubby.

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth dear husband!

On this Karva Chauth I just wanna say, Thank you darling for coming my way. Happy Karva Chauth

On This Blessed Night, May The Jingling Of Churis, Fill Your Life With Good Luck, The Twinkling Of Payal, Announce Your Love For Him. Happy Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of our marriage and your long life. I promise you will remember this one for the rest of your life. Happy Karwa Chauth

I love you as high as I can reach, as far as I can see, to infinity and beyond. From this day to our final days, you are mine and I am yours. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020

You are truly a one-in-a-million husband and I couldn't feel more like I won the marriage lottery.

Thank you, my love, for neither standing in front of me as a leader nor behind me as a supporter, but beside me as an equal and a lifelong companion.

Forget the IPL, the best matchup you'll ever see is my love against all others. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020.

