Karwa Chauth Wishes For Husbands: Here Are Some Wishes To Send To You Life-partner

Karwa Chauth is a one-day festival celebrated on the fourth day from Purnima. Thanks to Bollywood and Hindi TV serials that the festival of Karwa Chauth has risen to prominence throughout the country and is celebrated in every culture now. Karwa Chauth is a celebration of marriage. On this auspicious day, The wife is expected to fast the entire day so as to be blessed with a long and healthy life for her husband. A report in drikpanchang.com, the Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Here are some heartwarming Karwa Chauth wishes for Husbands. All the lucky wives can share these wishes with their life partners to express their gratitude and support to their better halves.

Karwa Chauth 2020

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes for husbands

Mutual admiration, enormous respect, equal attraction, and never-ending love. This is all that I want in our marriage forever. Happy Karva Chauth dear Hubby!

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth dear husband!

A great marriage is not when everything is perfect about us. A great is when we try to make everything nearly perfect while enjoying the differences existing between us. Have a happy and blessed Karva Chauth!

Being a perfect husband like you is something other men in the world should learn. Happy and blessed Karva Chauth.

You are nothing but a blessing. You keep the kids and me so happy. You’re the kind of man that every woman wants in her life. Thank you for being who you are. Happy Karva Chauth.

I can’t promise you an easy life or that I will be the perfect wife to you, but what I can promise you is that I will love and cherish you every day.

We have reached the highest level of love. I don’t need anybody in my life, but you and nobody can replace you. Happy and blessed Karwa Chauth dear partner.

Men like you are not to be found anymore, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. You have managed to win both my heart and soul. Happy Karwa Chauth, dear hubby.

