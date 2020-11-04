Karwa Chauth Wishes For Wife To Surprise Her On This Auspicious Day

Hindu women across the country observe Karwa Chauth for the well- being of their husbands and longevity. Originally, north-western states and the central part of India celebrated this day. However, nowadays, men and women from various places follow the ritual by doing a day-long fast for their partners. This time, the celebration of Karwa Chauth 2020 is taking place on November 4, 2020, Wednesday.

Traditionally, only married females used to fast for their husband’s long life. But nowadays, men and unmarried women also keep fast in the hope to find a desirable life partner for themselves later in life. The festival begins by savouring a pre-dawn meal, after which they cannot consume food or water the whole day. They can only break their fast after the moon sighting ritual finishes by the end of the day. Moreover, during the evening time, women meet at their relatives’ homes and worship Goddess Parvati and wish for the well-being of their husband and family members. Here are some of the best Karwa Chauth wishes for wife that you must check out right away.

Check out Karwa Chauth wishes for wife

Dear wife, may you get all that you have dreamt of, on this auspicious day. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020.

Dear wife, I can't thank you enough for making my life a blissful journey. I shall always remain indebted to you for showering me with boundless love. A very Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 to us.

To my beloved wife, I feel blessed to have you in my life as my soulmate. Thank you for making my house our home, and our home into our love nest. A very Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 to us.

I wish you are always with me. Thank you so much for everything. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

I started living the day you came into my life. So if you are fasting for me, then I just want to let you know. I want to live as long as you are there with me. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

Warm wishes to my wife who is fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your dreams come true!



May the festival of Karwa Chauth fill your life with joy and happiness. Wish you good health and prosperity, my dear wife!

May the festival of Karwa Chauth brings hopes, smiles and good luck in our lives! Have a blessed day, my dear wife.



May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Karwa Chauth is all about a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with love and happiness! Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 dear wife!

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes Wishes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020