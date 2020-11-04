Karwa Chauth Wishes For Wife To Surprise Her On This Auspicious Day

Quick links:
Hindu women across the country observe Karwa Chauth for the well- being of their husbands and longevity. Originally, north-western states and the central part of India celebrated this day. However, nowadays, men and women from various places follow the ritual by doing a day-long fast for their partners. This time, the celebration of Karwa Chauth 2020 is taking place on November 4, 2020, Wednesday.
Traditionally, only married females used to fast for their husband’s long life. But nowadays, men and unmarried women also keep fast in the hope to find a desirable life partner for themselves later in life. The festival begins by savouring a pre-dawn meal, after which they cannot consume food or water the whole day. They can only break their fast after the moon sighting ritual finishes by the end of the day. Moreover, during the evening time, women meet at their relatives’ homes and worship Goddess Parvati and wish for the well-being of their husband and family members. Here are some of the best Karwa Chauth wishes for wife that you must check out right away.
Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes Wishes And Messages To Share On This Auspicious Day
