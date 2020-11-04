Karwa Chauth Wishes In Hindi You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

The festive season has kick-started in India, and people are scraping to put together some of the most stunning traditional outfits. First came the Navratri, which was followed by Dussehra, and now people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth. However, Karwa Chauth 2020 will only be the beginning of the festivities as they will continue with Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Christmas, and the new year just around the corner.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4. For the uninitiated, this festival is celebrated by Hindu women from North India, four days from the Purnima (full moon night) in the month of Kartik. Mostly married women observe fast on this day. The fast is broken in the evening after offering water to the full moon. Here are some Karwa Chauth wishes in Hindi.

Happy Karwa Chauth wishes

Karwa Chauth wishes in Hindi

चाँद की पूजा करके, करती हूं मैं दुआ तुम्हारी सलामती की तुझे लग जाये मेरी भी उमर, गम रहे हर पल तुझसे जुदा

चांद मे दिखती है मुझे मेरे पिया की सूरत, चाँद संग चांदनी सी है मुझे भी उनकी जरुरत

सुख-दुःख में हम-तुम हर पल साथ निभाएंगे एक जन्म नहीं सातों जन्म पति-पत्नी बन आएंगे करवा चौथ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

मेहंदी अपने हाथो पर और माथे पर सिंदूर लगाया है पिया आजा पास हमारे देख चाँद भी निकल आया है

जो हमें आपकी एक झलक मिल जाए तो ये व्रत सफल हो जाए। हम तो बैठे हैं आपके इंतजार में आप आएं और ये व्रत पूरा हो जाए करवा चौथ की बहुत-बहुत बधाई

चांद मे दिखती है मुझे मेरे पिया की सूरत, चाँद संग चांदनी सी रहूं में उनके साथ उम्र भर हैप्पी करवा चौथ

हाथों में रंग-बिरंगी चूड़ियां हाथों में मेहंदी सजाए गोरी सजनी सोलह श्रृंगार कर सजी है वो दुल्हन सी माथे पर मांग भरी है सिंदूरी हैप्पी करवा चौथ

सुहागिनें अपने हाथों पर चूड़ियां सजाएं माथे पर अपने सिंदूर लगाएं खड़ी हर सुहागन चांद के इंतजार में रब करे पूरी उनकी मनोकामनाएं हैप्पी करवा चौथ

आज का दिन बड़ा खास है, आपके आने की आस है, थोड़ी भूख थोड़ी प्यास है, आप नहीं बस आपका अहसास है. करवा चौथ की बधाई

करवा चौथ आया है खुशियां हजार लाया है हर सुहागन ने चांद से थोड़ा सा रूप चुराया है. हैप्पी करवा चौथ

भूल से कोई भूल हुई हो तो भूल समझकर भूल जाना, पर भूलना सिर्फ भूल को ही, हमें मत भूल जाना. करवा चौथ की शुभकामनाएं

मेहंदी का लाल रंग आपके प्यार की गहराई दिखाता है, माथे पर लगा सिंदूर आपकी दुआएं दिखाता है, गले में पहना मंगलसूत्र हमारा मजबूत रिश्ता दिखाता है. करवा चौथ की शुभकामनाएं

माथे की बिंदिया खनकती रहे, हाथों में चूड़ियां खनकती रहे, पैरों की पायल झनकती रहे, पिया संग प्रेम बेला सजती रहे.