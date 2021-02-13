Kiss Day 2021 - Celebrate This Day With Kiss Day Images, Wishes And Messages

The most romantic month of the year will be incomplete without a Kiss Day, a dedicated day in the Valentine's week. This day is celebrated on the seventh day of the Valentines week and allows lovers to shower their affection in the most romantic form. With the COVID-19 pandemic still playing out, couples are looking for newer ways to celebrate the Valentines week while being confined to their homes. Seal the distance and fill the romance with the following wishes and messages meant for the lovestruck.

Kiss Day 2021 - Kiss Day Images, Wishes, Messages

Kiss is just a feeling until someone comes along and gives it meaning.

I have a box full of surprises for you, but the one you’ll love most is for your lips. I can’t wait to give it to you. Happy Kiss Day!

I wish when the sun meets the sky, your lips meet mine and that is forever darling. Happy Kiss Day!

Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Missing you so badly on this day.

Love becomes complete when two lips of lovers meet. Kissing you is always a comforting and heavenly feeling for me! Happy kiss day.

If there is anything in this world that is sweeter than sugar, it is your kiss. Love you sweetheart and Happy Kiss Day Wishes!

My dear boo, your sweet kisses give me the energy to fight with my daily routine. Thanks for always loving me and cheering me up. Happy Kiss Day. I love you.

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. Kiss Day Wishes!

Your lips are softer than a roll of butter and sweeter than a pot full of honey. I want nothing but a kiss form you today!

A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear. Kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness.

I can tell you in a thousand words how much I love you, but darling, you and I both know a simple kiss can do more than that. Happy Kiss Day to you!

My star your hugs and kisses are like the stars that light up my life, my whole world when it gets dark. Happy Kiss Day!

The decision to kiss for the first time is the most crucial in any love story. It changes the relationship of two people much more strongly. Happy Kiss Day!

Love has no language, but we can always express it with our hugs and kisses. A sweet kiss to you, my darling. Happy Kiss Day to you, my dear darling!

