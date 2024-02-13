Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

Kiss Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages For Your Partner

Celebrate Kiss Day 2024 with these heartfelt wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages, and let your partner know how much they mean to you.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of kiss day
Representative image of kiss day | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kiss Day, celebrated on February 13th as a precursor to Valentine's Day, is an occasion dedicated to expressing love and affection through the simple yet profound act of kissing. It's a day to celebrate the bond shared with your partner and convey your deepest emotions. Whether near or far, let your love shine through with every kiss and gesture of affection. Here are some heartfelt wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to make your Kiss Day special for your beloved.

Wishes for kiss day

1. Wishing my dearest a Happy Kiss Day! May our kisses always convey the love and passion we feel for each other. Love you endlessly!

2. Happy Kiss Day, my love! Each kiss from you is like a sweet melody that fills my heart with joy. Here's to many more kisses and unforgettable moments together.

3. On this Kiss Day, I want to shower you with endless kisses to let you know how much you mean to me. You are my everything, and I cherish every moment spent with you. Love you beyond words!

4. Happy Kiss Day, my darling! Your kisses are the sunshine that brightens my day and the warmth that fills my soul. Here's to a lifetime of sweet kisses and everlasting love.

5. Sending you all my love and a million kisses on this special day. Happy Kiss Day, my sweetheart! You are the love of my life, and I'm grateful for every kiss we share.

WhatsApp messages for kiss day

1. "Hey love, I just wanted to send you a virtual kiss to brighten your day. Happy Kiss Day! Can't wait to shower you with kisses in person."

2. "On this Kiss Day, I'm sending you all my love and a million virtual kisses. You mean the world to me, and I'm grateful for every moment with you."

3. "Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart! Here's to stealing countless kisses and making unforgettable memories together. Love you to the moon and back!"

4. "Wishing you a Happy Kiss Day, my love! May our kisses always speak volumes of the love and passion we share. Can't wait to be in your arms again."

5. “Sending you a cascade of kisses and all my love on this special day. Happy Kiss Day, my darling! You're the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

